‘I don’t need this level of hope in my life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to update on Benfica attacker

Nottingham Forest are reportedly “going for it” as they push for the signing of Benfica attacker Jota, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club.

The Reds missed out on the play-offs in dramatic circumstances last season, with a swing in goal difference meaning they slipped out of the top six on the final day.

Sabri Lamouchi has been gearing up for another promotion push this summer and it appears he’s keen to add Jota to his squad.

According to reputable journalist Antonis Oikonomidis, Forest are “going for it” in their attempts to sign the 21-year-old.

It could be a tough deal to get done, however, as Oikonomidis has added that “the kid is really good and on big demand”.

Despite his young age, Jota has made 34 appearances for Benfica already – scoring twice and adding three assists.

The 21-year-old is thought to be one of the Portuguese club’s most exciting young talents, having impressed regularly at age-group level for both Benfica and Portugal.

Jota was linked with a move to the City Ground in January but it appears the East Midlands club are pushing hard in an attempt to get a deal done.

Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

The report has drawn an interesting response from Forest fans, with some excited about the deal and other cautious.

Read their reaction here:

Good to hear that we're trying. Think fans are seeing it as a done deal already though haha. Cheers again, Antonis. — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) August 20, 2020

I’m on my knees for Jota — George Bentley (@GUKCI) August 20, 2020

Come on you reds 💪💪💪💪💪 — JP (@JpnffcPrice) August 20, 2020

Wolves managed it — ᎶᎪᏃ △⃒⃘ (@NffcgazTaylor) August 20, 2020

Hope this doesn’t push some of our youngsters down the pecking order — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 20, 2020

I don't need this level of hope in my life. https://t.co/mC5WgWwEq7 — Adam. (@Sekulalalala) August 20, 2020

We said this about goncalves and carvalho and look how that turned out — Kieren (@kingkieren10) August 20, 2020

No chance, lads an actual proper talent, we only get “the next ronaldo”‘s haha — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) August 20, 2020