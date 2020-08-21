Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest Transfer Rumours

‘I don’t need this level of hope in my life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to update on Benfica attacker

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are reportedly “going for it” as they push for the signing of Benfica attacker Jota, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the East Midlands club. 

The Reds missed out on the play-offs in dramatic circumstances last season, with a swing in goal difference meaning they slipped out of the top six on the final day.

Sabri Lamouchi has been gearing up for another promotion push this summer and it appears he’s keen to add Jota to his squad.

According to reputable journalist Antonis Oikonomidis, Forest are “going for it” in their attempts to sign the 21-year-old.

It could be a tough deal to get done, however, as Oikonomidis has added that “the kid is really good and on big demand”.

Despite his young age, Jota has made 34 appearances for Benfica already – scoring twice and adding three assists.

The 21-year-old is thought to be one of the Portuguese club’s most exciting young talents, having impressed regularly at age-group level for both Benfica and Portugal.

Jota was linked with a move to the City Ground in January but it appears the East Midlands club are pushing hard in an attempt to get a deal done.

Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12

Kelvin Wilson?

The report has drawn an interesting response from Forest fans, with some excited about the deal and other cautious.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I don’t need this level of hope in my life’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to update on Benfica attacker

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: