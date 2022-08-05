“I don’t mince my words” – Carlton Palmer issues claim on Barry Bannan at Sheffield Wednesday

Barry Bannan is one of the most easy-on-the-eye footballers in League One and has the ability to dictate play from a deep lying playmaker role.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters will be demanding promotion from Darren Moore and the team this season, and Bannan is at the heart of that as the club’s captain.

The Owls have conducted some smart transfer business this summer and went into the campaign as favourites for the league title.

A 3-3 draw at home to Portsmouth on the opening day would have brought up some concerns but there is no reason why Wednesday should not be confident of yielding a positive result at Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

Conor Hourihane has arrived in the third tier with Derby County this season, and the 31-year-old swept home a beautiful left-footed strike to earn three points for the Rams, on the opening weekend.

The former Aston Villa midfielder may give Bannan a run for his money in terms of aesthetically pleasing midfield play in League One this term.

When asked if Bannan is the most technically gifted midfielder in the third tier, Carlton Palmer said: “Barry’s head and shoulders above that division as he proved last season.

“He’s not a League One player and there’s not a better midfield player in League One, that’s a fact.

“I don’t mince my words, people have talked about Barry staying at Sheffield Wednesday, he loves Sheffield, his family is settled, but he’s also on an awful lot of money that not a lot other clubs can pay outside the Premier League.

“That’s why he’s still there.

“I know Barry wants to get promoted with Sheffield Wednesday and with him being skipper as well, it’s a massive season for everybody.

“Barry’s easily one of the best midfield players in that league, if not the best.”