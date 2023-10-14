Highlights Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook defends the club's decision to replace John Eustace, stating it would have been unfair to let him fail before dismissing him.

Birmingham had enjoyed a good start to the season under Eustace.

It remains to be seen if the decision to hire Wayne Rooney as replacement will work out for the best, but if Birmingham secure promotion, it will be seen as an inspired move.

Birmingham City CEO Garry Cook believes it would have been unfair on John Eustace if they had waited until he had failed to dismiss him, speaking to BBC WM Sport.

The Midlands side have decided to replace Eustace during this international break, with his dismissal coming as a real surprise to some considering how successful Blues have been during the early stages of the campaign.

Currently sitting in sixth place and in a good position to fight for a play-off spot at the end of this term, they are in a much different situation now to the one they were first in when Eustace arrived.

Although Birmingham's former boss was unable to guide them to a top-half finish last term, that isn't a surprise considering the club was reliant on loanees and there were off-field problems to deal with too with BSHL at the helm.

A takeover looked set to boost Eustace and it did at first, with the atmosphere improving at St Andrew's and the 43-year-old being given the funds to bring in several permanent additions.

However, the new ownership has resulted in plenty of changes being made and unfortunately for Eustace, they have now decided to make a switch in the managerial department with Wayne Rooney coming in to replace him.

The former did his CV no harm during his time at St Andrew's, stabilising a club that was in danger of being relegated to League One and guiding them to the top end of the division.

What did Garry Cook say about John Eustace?

Many people will argue that this sacking was harsh and majorly unfair on a man who did so much to get the club back on the right path.

Having overseen the start of their rise, it would have been fair if he had been given the opportunity to take Blues forward for the foreseeable future.

However, not sacking him and allowing him to fail would have been unfair, according to the club's CEO Cook.

He told BBC WM Sport: "A lot of football clubs will leave the manager to fail before they make the decision.

"I don't like that, I wouldn't be disrespectful to John in that manner and as a football club, that's not the way we behave."

It's a brave decision and Cook and the rest of the board should be commended for not being afraid to make big calls.

However, to dismiss Eustace now seems like a bad strategy, because he had guided them to back-to-back victories before his departure.

And with this, they would have carried over a lot of momentum into their next game, but the players are now spending the international break learning a different system rather than building on what they have already done.

It just seems like the wrong call at this stage - and it would be a bit of a surprise if this move works out for the best.

However, stranger things have happened in football and if Birmingham end up securing promotion at the end of this season, the decision to hire Rooney will be seen as an inspired one.