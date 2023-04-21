Simon Jordan has slammed Watford boss Chris Wilder as he suggested he failed to take responsibility for the Hornets’ struggles.

Wilder has failed to improve Watford

The former Sheffield United boss was surprisingly named as Slaven Bilic’s successor earlier this year, and whilst the fact he is the third manager of the season speaks volumes, the reality is that things haven’t improved under Wilder.

With three games to go this season, Watford need a miracle to reach the play-off places, something Wilder was tasked with after joining.

A 3-1 loss at home to Cardiff realistically ended those top six chances, with Wilder delivering a brutally honest assessment of the players after the game.

Yet, speaking on TalkSPORT, Jordan felt that Wilder was making excuses, and should be more accountable for the performances, instead of blaming the players.

“I don’t like him as a manager. I don’t like his attitude. I don’t like the way he operates. I think he’s disrespectful when it comes to moments of adversity. When it doesn’t go his way, he’s exactly the kind of manager I wouldn’t want managing for me.

“On one hand, he’s talking about this group of players only caring about themselves, on the other, he’s saying it won’t take much to fix it. Well if it doesn’t take much to fix it, fix it then! You are either an effective leader who can concentrate their minds, or you’re not.

“How did you do at Middlesbrough? Carrick picked it up and changed the direction of travel. Maybe you need to take a look at yourself.”

Chris Wilder is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

A season of mistakes for Watford

This has been a torrid campaign for Watford, who did seem in good shape to bounce back to the Premier League, but things have not gone to plan. It’s easy to say now, but the decision to sack Rob Edwards was far too soon, which has been a theme throughout the Pozzo ownership.

Similarly, the decision to bring Wilder has not worked out, and it seemed like a desperate move at the time, even if he does have a promotion on his CV at this level in the past.

Some fans will appreciate Wilder’s honesty in the way he has dug the players out, and there’s no denying they do need to take responsibility as well for how this season has played out. Yet, as Jordan says, the ex-Blades boss should also have done more since he came in. Right now, it seems all connected to Watford need the season to end as soon as possible.