Derby County forward David McGoldrick has admitted that he is set to wait until the season has reached a crescendo before making a decision on his future at Pride Park.

McGoldrick's current contract with the Rams is set to expire in June.

If the forward opts against agreeing to fresh terms with Derby, he will become a free-agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Following Sheffield United's decision to release him last year, McGoldrick opted to seal a switch to the Rams.

During the current term, the 35-year-old has managed to establish himself as a key player for Paul Warne's side.

In the 37 league appearances that he has made for Derby, McGoldrick has managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions.

The former Ipswich Town man has also chipped in with six assists at this level.

Warne revealed earlier this month that talks with McGoldrick over a new deal were underway.

McGoldrick will be looking to help Derby secure a crucial victory over Portsmouth tomorrow in the third-tier.

The Rams are currently in control of their own fate in the race for a play-off place as they hold a two-point advantage over rivals Peterborough United with two games remaining.

What has David McGoldrick said about his contract situation at Derby County?

Ahead of Derby's showdown with Portsmouth, McGoldrick opted to address his current contract situation at the club.

Speaking to East Midlands Today (as cited by BBC Sport Derby), McGoldrick said: "The way I am at the minute, I love playing for Derby and the fans have taken to me, I love the boys, the manager, the staff, everyone about it.

"I have had an open relationship with the manager about the situation, and we've just said we'll put it to the end of the season.

"That's not a case of me trying to be arrogant or anything about it, it's just literally taking it, I don't like distractions, I haven't got agents, so it's me doing it myself.

"So, I just said, let's wait until the end of the season.

"I spoke to the gaffer this morning about it, we're open about it.

"People look at and think, oh, he's out-of-contract, he might be doing this, it's nothing to do with that, it's just until the end of the season, let's concentrate on getting over that line, and then we'll go from there."

Will Derby be able to convince David McGoldrick to extend his stay?

McGoldrick's stance regarding his future is understandable as by focusing solely on matters on the pitch, he could help Derby achieve promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

If the Rams achieve this particular goal, they may have a better chance of convincing the forward to stay as he will be keen to demonstrate that he is still capable of delivering the goods at this level.

Regardless of what division Derby find themselves in, McGoldrick would undoubtedly be an asset to Warne as he possesses a wealth of experience.

As well as making 96 appearances in the third-tier, McGoldrick has featured on 341 occasions in the Championship.