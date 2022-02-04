‘I don’t know’ – Millwall man unsure over his future

Millwall midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld has told News at Den that he is unsure over what the future holds for him as his contract continues to run down with the club.

The 31-year-old is one of a cluster of Millwall players that is due to see their deal with the club expire come the end of the season, meaning that his future at the Den is slightly shrouded in doubt.

Kieftenbeld has made 30 appearances for the Lions across all competitions and has generally been an ever present figure ever since joining the club from Birmingham City back in January 2021.

Now the midfielder has spoken out on his future as his contractual situation grows more concerning by the week:

“I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“I know I’m going out of contract but I think that will be talked about at the end of the season.

“That’s fine for me.”

Quiz: Did Millwall win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 1. QPR (A) Win Lose Draw

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has made no secret of the fact that he would love to reduce the average age of his squad at the Den, which means the Dutchman could well be surplus to requirements in the long run.

Kieftenbeld is one of the most experienced members of the team, having made close to 200 appearances at Sky Bet Championship level.

The Verdict

This is a natural talking point at this stage of the season as there are many players up and down the country that will find themselves in the same situation as Kieftenbeld.

It is part of football and the Dutchman is understandably unconcerned by the fact that his deal is running down.

This is clearly for two reasons – he is either confident that a new contract will be on the table for him at the Den or he has his eyes set on a move away in the summer.

It is as yet unclear as to where his heart lies but it is fair to assume that he will be keeping his options open at this stage of his career.