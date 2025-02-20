Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass has admitted he doesn’t know where he will be playing his football next season, with his future at Hillsborough still in doubt.

The 31-year-old is a key figure for the Owls under Danny Rohl as the Yorkshire outfit push for the play-offs.

Championship Table (as of 20/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 7 44 12 Norwich City 33 6 44 13 QPR 33 -2 44

He is the top scorer in the Wednesday squad this season, with ten Championship goals, and he has impressed with his all-round game.

Josh Windass facing uncertain Sheffield Wednesday future

Such performances appear to have attracted interest from elsewhere, as it was stated in January that former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha wanted to bring Windass to his current club, Brazilian giants Santos.

However, a move didn’t materialise, with the ex-Wigan man set to finish the season with Wednesday, but his future beyond that is unclear.

Whilst his deal is set to expire in a matter of months, it had been claimed that Wednesday have a one-year option, meaning he is effectively under contract until 2026.

Yet, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Windass suggested he has a big say in whether the option is triggered, as he confirmed discussions have taken place over an extension, but he doesn’t know if he will stay at the club.

“I think they’ve been negotiating with my agent since November to be honest," Windass said.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen. The option in my contract I think is still more or less up to me whether I stay or not, these options and stuff aren’t maybe what people think, so you’ve got to do what’s best for you, and the club aren’t just going to keep somebody on who doesn’t want to be here.

“It’s over a new one (contract). But I’ve not heard anything for a while.

“I don’t know, is the answer to that (long-term future). I can’t say yes or no because you never know in football what’s going to happen. I don’t know the answer to that.

"It doesn’t come down to me, does it? If there are offers put on the table then that’s something I can consider but until that point I haven’t really thought about it.”

Sheffield Wednesday must do all they can to keep Josh Windass

It’s an obvious thing to say, but Wednesday must do all they can to retain Windass over the next few years.

He has shown this season that he still has a lot of quality, and with his general fitness, he could still be a good Championship player for some time.

Of course, it’s not as easy as that, and, as Windass outlines above, the club is not going to want to keep someone who wants to leave.

Related Danny Rohl should take Darren Moore inspiration with bold Sheffield Wednesday player call Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is facing a big decision on whether to stick with James Beadle after his mistake against Coventry City.

He hasn’t given much away about his future here, and it’s understandable that the focus is all on trying to reach the play-offs over the next few months.

Then, when the season is over, proper conversations will have to take place. Ultimately, Windass will have a big decision to make on the next step in his career, and Sheffield Wednesday should do as much as possible to convince him he would benefit from staying at Hillsborough and working under Rohl.