‘I don’t get it’ – Expected Leeds exit leaves many Whites fans scratching heads

Leeds United take on Luton Town next in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to close in on a return to the Premier League at long last.

This season looks to be the best chance they have got of getting back into the top flight and fans will be hoping that they can finally seal the deal.

One player who might not feature much int the run-in at all, though, is striker Jean-Kevin Augustin with Phil Hay offering this update on the forward after a question from a supporter:

not sure if we'll get anything official but I very much doubt they'll extend his loan. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 30, 2020

Certainly, the Augustin situation has been a bit of an odd one to say the least and many Whites fans have been scratching their heads on social media in light of this update, wondering just exactly what has gone on and what might still unfold.

Let’s take a look, then, at some of the best of what has been said as fans try to figure things out:

Surely Leeds can get out of the perm deal. What if JKA was to fail his medical or we couldn't agree personal terms? Just because an obligatory fee has been agreed with Leipzig doesn't mean it has to go through — Sam Ender (@samender91) June 30, 2020

Logic says to me a lot was invested for nothing, the sensible thing to do would arrange a season long loan for next season, see if he can get up to speed and MB’s expectations then if all goes well shell out some cash on him. Doesn’t benefit anyone cutting ties already. — Joey B Eddison 💙💛 (@JBEddison) June 30, 2020

Can’t really see the point to extend, he’s never been fit. Must have cost big money. That’s the gamble you take. Hope the scouts have been busy — paul mulcair (@paul_mulcair) June 30, 2020

Are we still tied in to purchase if we go up? If that's the case then surely you keep him around. — Craig Bagnall (@camchesie) June 30, 2020

I don't get it tbh. He arrived clearly unfit. They knew it would take time to reach MB's high standard & obviously they saw massive potential in the lad. Is the steep valuation warranted irrespective of injury in your opinion Phil? — Andy S (@Spitfire_Chap) June 30, 2020

I don’t see why we don’t extend I mean he’s back training right? He could be ready in 2 games time we need every player possible back for the final push — Oliver (@Oliver746643381) June 30, 2020

Loan extension, not buy, might be sensible for both parties surely? Can’t imagine Leipzig will have any other offers for him. There’s a player there if he can get a full pre season under his belt. — SirMontgomery (@SirMontgomery1) June 30, 2020