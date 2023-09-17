Highlights Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz remains positive despite the team's poor start to the season and insists there are some positives to take.

Munoz acknowledges the need to improve in the final third and understands the demands of the Championship, but does not feel pressure from the level they started at.

With the winless run continuing, Munoz is under pressure to quickly get points on the board and improve results, as the fans are understandably unhappy.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz insists he isn’t worried about the poor start to the season his side have had.

Sheffield Wednesday sit in the bottom three

The Owls’ dismal start to the campaign continued on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 at home against high-flying Ipswich Town.

That has left Wednesday second from bottom in the Championship, as they’ve managed to collect just one point from their opening six games, which actually came at Elland Road.

Therefore, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the Spaniard is coming in for criticism from the support, who are yet to see any improvements under the former Watford chief since he was named as Darren Moore’s successor.

Yet, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Munoz was adamant that there are some positives to take, as he discussed the scrutiny he is now under.

“I believe because I started here two months ago with just ten players and today it was the first game for two new, important players. The team is always in games. We need to improve situations in the final third. You need to win games, of course.

“If not then we have problems. But I don't feel pressure about that because of the level we started at. I feel pressure about how we can improve some situations and the demands of the Championship. I understand the process. If maybe we'd taken three or four points more, then it's better but the process is still the same.”

Is Xisco Munoz under pressure?

After only six games it would be extremely harsh to say that Munoz deserves to lose his job, but he knows that results are what matter in the industry.

Ultimately, Wednesday need to stay in the Championship this season, and if the owner thinks that a change will help that, he will have to make the call. Clearly, this winless run can’t go on for too long, so Munoz will be aware that he needs to get points on the board quickly or he won’t be in a job.

Dejphon Chansiri made the decision to bring Munoz on, so he must be willing to give him time to get things right, but, again, that won’t last forever.

The fans are understandably unhappy with what's going on, and they rightly want better in all departments.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Even at this very early stage of the window, the Owls’ next game feels like it’s a massive one, as they welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

Michael Carrick’s side have an identical record to Wednesday, and they’re the only team below them in the table, which is down to their inferior goal difference. So, both sides are chasing their first win of the season, and both will see it as a great opportunity to get three points, and they will hope it kickstarts a better run of form over the coming weeks and months.

Munoz will be demanding more from his side, and it’s now down to the team to deliver in the huge fixture, as they look to quickly climb the table.