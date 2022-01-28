‘I don’t enjoy training against him’ – Steve Cook issues message on new Nottingham Forest arrival

A lot was made of Keinan Davis’ sub-standard goal record when he joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Aston Villa this month.

The 23-year-old has been a breath of fresh air at the City Ground and looks set to be an integral member of their play-off push in the coming months.

Davis has even been preferred in leading the line to Lewis Grabban by Steve Cooper, with the 34-year-old poacher pushed out to the left of a front three to allow the loanee to occupy defenders in central areas.

Senior pro in the squad Steve Cook explained to The Athletic just how impressive Davis has been since his arrival and the influence he has had on the group.

He said: “He is not the sort of player any defender would enjoy playing against – I don’t enjoy training against him.

“He is strong, technically good, works hard, has pace – he’s a terrific signing.

“I have seen him play and played against him in the Premier League (for previous club Bournemouth).

“He has a lot of capabilities.

“He adds a different aspect to the way we want to play.

“He can look after the ball, he can take players on… I do not think there are many players with his size and strength, who can travel with the ball like he does.

“He has nice feet.

“He is a threat aerially and on the grass.

“He can take our team to another level.

“The attacking threat we have now is really strong.”

Philip Zinckernagel has been used a lot more as an impact substitute since Davis came through, to which has had a devastating effect in the latter stages of games, now just one point off of the top six, belief in the camp will be greater than ever and it will be interesting to see how the squad cope with the weight of expectation.

The Verdict

Forest have done the hard work in their play-off pursuit.

They were rock bottom when Chris Hughton left the club so to be on the precipice of breaking into the play-off places already is an incredible achievement.

Davis’ introduction has taken some of the weight off of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson’s shoulders in acting as the catalysts for chance creation.

Grabban has been as predatorial as ever this term, bagging 13 in all competitions, and he may even profit from Davis replacing him centrally, being able to concentrate more on picking up goalscoring positions, his most valuable skill, aged 34.

There is a long way to go still, but Forest’s upward procession has been one of the stories of the EFL this season and with Davis the focal point, Cooper’s men are looking more capable by the week.