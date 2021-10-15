‘I don’t debate’ – Paul Cook coy on future Ipswich Town transfer development

Ipswich boss Paul Cook invested heavily in his squad over the summer and has today spoken out to TWTD about one signing in particular and whether a move could be on the cards for the player in the winter window.

That player is Macauley Bonne, who has been an absolute sensation for the Tractor Boys since joining the side on a short-term basis. His record in the third tier so far has been nothing short of extraordinary with a ridiculous nine goals in just ten league games for the side so far.

Most recently, he bagged another strike in his team’s 2-1 win over Shrewsbury and with the forward in the form of his life, he’s managing to fire his team higher up the table. Having had a rocky start to the 2021/22 campaign, they are now moving steadily up the league and find themselves in 14th heading into the next game against Cambridge.

Ipswich fans have already taken to Bonne thanks to his goalscoring exploits and there have already been calls for the boss to try and make the player’s loan signing permanent when possible. The attacker is only on loan from QPR and it means that they may only have a season of the 25-year old before he returns to his parent side.

The Ipswich boss would no doubt love to keep Bonne at the club – especially with the way he is currently performing and with the fact it could be his goals that help his side battle for a promotion spot this year. However, when asked about whether a deal could be done, Cook remained tight-lipped. Speaking to TWTD, he said: “I try my best, I won’t speculate, I don’t debate, it’s not my place.

“We’re a very, very strong football club. [CEO] Mark Ashton behind the scenes works extremely hard with our owners and our chairman, Michael O’Leary, to do everything properly.”

There’s no hint then of a potential deal being done in the winter transfer window or no clues as to whether the boss is even considering trying to wrap up a more permanent arrangement for Bonne. For now then, the club will have to just keep hoping he fires the goals in on a regular basis – and then try and sort a new arrangement out for his services when possible for the club to do so.

The Verdict

If Paul Cook is watching Macauley Bonne’s performances, then he will definitely be seeing a player that the Tractor Boys need to try and tie up to a permanent deal if they can. He’s been on fire in League One and has clearly proven he can be a big player at this level – and he could be massively useful to Ipswich going forward whether they get promotion this campaign or not.

Cook may be able to try and sort a deal out in the window but for now, he is keeping his cards close to his chest. That’s fair enough as he focuses on the main priority for now, which is getting his team a promotion. When the time comes though, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him trying to get the player on a permanent basis.