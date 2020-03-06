‘I don’t believe it’, ‘Scenes’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as XI vs Millwall confirmed

Nottingham Forest will look to close the gap on the top two tonight when they welcome Millwall to the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men have won just one of their last five games, meaning they have slipped down to fourth and they trail the automatic promotion places by eight points.

However, they will still feel a top two finish is possible, although a win tonight is imperative.

T E A M 🔴 N E W S Brought to you in association with @FootballIndex #NFFC pic.twitter.com/fu9EHU0YFz — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 6, 2020

And, the boss has made one change from the team that drew with Middlesbrough, and it’s an attacking one, with Joao Carvalho coming in for Ryan Yates.

Alfa Semedo will drop deeper to partner Ben Watson as a result, with Carvalho operating as the attacking midfielder behind Lewis Grabban.

It is the inclusion of the club-record signing that has got fans talking as the support had been calling for him to play for much of the campaign.

Here we look at some of the comments to the team news from Twitter…

