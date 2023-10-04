Dominic Matteo has given his verdict on Joel Piroe’s start to life at Leeds United.

The Dutchman made the switch to Elland Road in the late stages of the summer transfer window, completing a big-money move from Swansea City.

The striker had earned a lot of plaudits for his performances for the Swans, where he scored 41 league goals across two campaigns.

Piroe has featured six times for Leeds in the Championship so far, scoring four times.

Daniel Farke’s side will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season, and the 24-year-old will be key to any battle at the top of the second division table over the next few months.

What has Dominic Matteo said about Joel Piroe’s impact at Leeds United?

Matteo has praised the performances of Piroe so far for the Whites, highlighting the void in the squad he has filled with his goals.

The former Leeds player has also praised his work off the ball, which he believes has contributed to his impressive goal scoring return from his first few games at the club.

“We talked about getting an out-and-out goalscorer,” said Matteo, via Leeds Live.

“He’s certainly lived up to that.

“It’s one of those with Piroe, he just knows where to be.

“People say he is playing too deep, I don’t agree.

“He times it perfectly to get into the box and the ball comes to him.

“His timing is really good.

“The best thing about him is he knows where to be."

Swansea reportedly received in excess of £10 million for the striker when he made the switch to Yorkshire at the end of August.

The forward was one of the big-name arrivals at Leeds following their relegation from the top flight.

It was a busy summer at Elland Road, with Farke looking to build a squad capable of earning the club’s place back in the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke has experience of Championship success, having twice won the league title with Norwich City.

Piroe was a key part of Swansea’s team over the last two years, helping them to 15th and 10th place finishes.

Leeds are currently 12th in the Championship table ahead of tonight’s clash with QPR at Elland Road.

Victory could lift Farke’s side up into the play-off places, if results elsewhere also go in their favour.

However, a second defeat in a row could drop the team into the bottom half of the standings.

How has Joel Piroe fared at Leeds United so far?

Piroe has made the exact kind of impact at Leeds that supporters were hoping for.

Not only does he contribute goals, but his work in and out of the ball also helps improve the team as a whole.

His arrival at Leeds could ultimately play a big role in determining who earns promotion to the Premier League this season.

Piroe is a great fit for Farke’s style of play, making him a significant attacking threat.

We already know he’s capable of 20 goals or more in the Championship, which is exactly what Leeds need in attack in order to claw back the points gap to the top two.