“I do understand the concerns” – Are Sunderland weak in this area? The verdict

With no wins in their last four matches, Sunderland’s play-off ambitions have taken a slight hit in recent weeks.

It’s now three defeats on the bounce for the Black Cats, too, following a hammering at home by Stoke City on Saturday.

5-1 to the visitors was not a scoreline any Sunderland fan had in mind heading to the Stadium of Light for the 3PM kick-off and naturally since, questions have begun to be asked about what went wrong.

One argument is that the club’s midfield, at present, are too weak.

With such a claim in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers if they believed it to be the case.

Billy Mulley

I do not think that the Sunderland midfield is too weak and in my opinion, they are having a slight wobble that they will come back from.

I think it is easy to forget that they won promotion from League One last season via the play-offs because of how impressive they have been at times.

Under Tony Mowbray, Sunderland play a bright, attacking style of football that requires midfielders to move the ball quickly and out-manoeuvre the opposition and dominate with quick, intelligent passes and movement.

Of course, sometimes this will lead to them being out competed by those with more athletic midfield options, but for more often than not, the Black Cats have won midfield battles this season.

Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton have been missing in recent weeks which does not help things too.

I am not worried about the Sunderland midfield being too weak, although adding a more athletic midfield option could be considered in the summer for the sake of balance.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think we have to be careful not to over-analyse things going on at the Stadium of Light right now just because results have turned a bit sour in recent weeks.

The club are contending with plenty of injuries, in midfield and elsewhere, and let’s be honest, if you’d have offered Sunderland the chance to be where they are at present at this stage, they would likely have taken it.

Of course, given they still have the vast majority of the midfield that they came up with from League One, there is always going to be room for strengthening going forward.

If bringing in one or two more physical midfielders was to be a part of that improvement, I certainly don’t think it would do any harm.

That being said, going overly physical may affect the way Mowbray wants to play, so it’s a fine line.

Ned Holmes

The Sunderland midfield has certainly lost some of its solidity due to the absence of Corry Evans.

Dan Neil has shown an industrious and responsible side to his game with the experienced player missing but there is no doubt they’re a little lightweight when he starts alongside Edouard Michut.

That is natural when you’re playing two very technical, young players starting together in the middle of the park.

Their midfield general/destroyer is missing and perhaps more cover there is something they should look to in the future.

Luke O’Nien gives a bit of extra bite in the middle of the park so I think it should be a case of horses for courses.

When Evans is fit, I’m not worried about the fragility of the midfield but I do understand the concerns with him out.