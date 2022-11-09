“I do think we need an experienced enough manager” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts to development on Mark Hudson’s situation

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan has confirmed that he has offered Mark Hudson the managerial role at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

In an interview with Wales Online before he attended his first Bluebirds match in three years, which ended up being a 3-2 defeat against Hull City on Tuesday night, Tan revealed that Hudson will be given a further chance to impress having taken over as interim boss following Steve Morison’s sacking in September.

Results have been mixed since Hudson became the boss, with four wins, one draw and five losses accumulated in the ex-defender’s 10 matches in charge.

And despite Cardiff lingering around the relegation zone once again as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign, there will be no change of manager from the regime that is currently in charge, despite there being some interesting names out of jobs that could potentially be tempted with a move to South Wales.

Even though Hudson himself has said there are things to sort out before he agrees to Tan’s offer, it is highly likely that the 40-year-old will be in charge for the foreseeable future, and speaking on that decision, FLW’s Cardiff fan pundit Ben Johnsey is happy enough in the coming months to see Hudson carry on but has questioned his suitability for the job in the long-term.

“Personally I think it’s a hard one to judge,” Ben said.

“He’s had a pretty mixed bag (of results) – there’s been promising signs and then some really poor signs as well.

“He has been quite unlucky at times with sendings off which has definitely lead to a couple of those losses, though I think the issue at the club definitely stems further than just the manager and goes a lot higher than that.

“But, in terms of Hudson himself, he seems a good manager and if he was there until the end of the season I think he will do a good job, though as a long-term replacement I do think we need an experienced enough manager to try and build a project around and promoting another manager from inside the club likely isn’t going to be the best situation for Cardiff right now.

“Though just until the end of the season, it is one I can get behind and hopefully he can come in and continue to just try and build on what Steve Morison had laid the groundwork for.”

The Verdict

Having been interim boss for nearly two months now, now is the time for Cardiff to stick or twist with Hudson with the World Cup coming up.

But his recent results on the whole have been nowhere near good enough and after a promising start, Cardiff have soon slid down the table to round about where they were last season.

Vincent Tan used the same method with Steve Morison – he was interim manager for a period before being given the job on a full-time basis, but that whole stint lasted less than a year, and you get the feeling the same could happen to Hudson.

When there are figures such as Neil Critchley knocking about who could potentially be tempted, then it makes keeping Hudson a big call, and it’s one we will only find out whether or not it was the right one by the end of the season.