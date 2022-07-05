“I do think this is surprising” – Wolves linked with out-of-favour Swansea player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are reportedly interested in Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda as they look for a replacement for John Ruddy.

Jose Sa is their clear number one but Football Insider has reported that they’re keen on signing Benda from the Championship club to provide cover.

But is Wolves’ interest in the 23-year-old a surprise? And is he good enough for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Josh Cole

This particular transfer rumour comes as a major surprise as Benda only managed to show glimpses of his ability in the Championship last season.

Loaned out to Peterborough United earlier this year, the keeper went on to claim two clean-sheets in 11 appearances for the club as they suffered relegation to League One.

Although Andy Fisher is likely to start the new term as Swansea’s first-choice keeper, Benda may find it beneficial to stay with the Championship side instead of making a move to the Premier League.

With Wolves currently able to turn to Jose Sa and Matija Sarkic for inspiration, Benda is unlikely to make any inroads on the club’s starting eleven next summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think this is surprising.

It certainly caught my attention when I saw the news.

Given that Benda has been unable to really establish himself as a number one at Championship level, I’m not sure what Wolves have seen to suggest he would be able to deputise for Jose Sa were he to be injured.

It’s a great move for Benda, but I can’t help but feel there are better options out there for Wolves if they’re looking for a number two keeper this summer.

Billy Mulley

I am a little bit surprised that Wolves are seemingly taking this kind of approach when looking to strengthen their goalkeeping options for the new campaign, however, there is sense to it.

Steven Benda finds himself as a deputy option in the Championship, therefore it is not the most exciting potential signing that the Midlands club could make.

However, he has proven to be a good enough player in the Championship and he would make a more than competent back-up option in the higher division.

Benda is someone who has the ability to operate as Swansea’s number one, however, the exciting prospect that is Andrew Fisher will be favoured going into the new campaign.

For the role that he will be expected to play at Wolves, if a move is completed, this would be good business.