Jon Rowe’s loan move to Marseille from Norwich City has not gone to plan, with the forward already said to have fallen out of favour at the French side after making the loan move from the Canaries last summer.

The latest report from L’Equipe claimed that the 21-year-old could be set for an early departure from the Ligue 1 outfit, having failed to impress boss Roberto De Zerbi since his departure from Carrow Road six months ago.

With the transfer window shut and no movement regarding the playmaker, it looks as if Rowe will be stuck in France for the foreseeable future, with a reported obligation to buy being part of the deal once we reach this summer.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes about the situation regarding the former fan favourite in East Anglia, and whether his move was worthwhile after all.

Jon Rowe struggles after forcing Norwich City departure

Rowe quickly went from being heralded on the terraces of Carrow Road to being public enemy number one back in August, when he refused to be included in the match day squad for Norwich’s season-opener against Cardiff City, with the interest from further afield turning his head.

The loan deal to France was soon sorted out, with a £13.5 million obligation inserted into negotiations, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy, but the move across the Channel is yet to be as fruitful as both player and club would have wanted.

The young star has started just three league games all season, with 14 appearances coming from the substitutes’ bench, as he struggles for consistent game time under former Brighton boss De Zerbi.

With four goal contributions so far, rumours were abounding about the current state of affairs over the past week or so, although Downes is confident there won’t be toon many people in Norfolk who will be feeling sorry for their former player.

When asked about Rowe’s situation, the Canaries fan said: “I’m not too surprised by the news that Marseille are wanting to not keep Jonathan Rowe, although I am pretty sure they had an obligation to buy.

Jon Rowe's Norwich City stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 56 13 5 Norwich City U-21 31 11 7

“So it doesn’t look like he will be coming back as they will probably have to buy him and then let him go after that.

“I do think that he made the wrong move - maybe not the actual move but how the move actually happened - either he was advised badly or he made the wrong decision in terms of not wanting to be in the match day squad.”

Jon Rowe decision has tainted Norwich City legacy

Having contributed towards 14 goals during the 23/24 Championship campaign, Rowe had given the Carrow Road faithful plenty to get excited about in the months before his departure, as he played his part in Norwich reading the second tier play-off semi finals.

With the World seemingly at his feet after such a dazzling year at an early stage of his career, those of a yellow and green persuasion will have been signing the praises of their academy graduate to all that would listen, as he continued to carve apart opposition defences at will.

But the manner in which he forced his way out of the club will never be forgotten by those that pay their ticket money each week, and Downes believes all bridges have been burned between player and club in the future.

He continued: “I can see why he wanted to move but it has left a bit of a sour taste, so I don’t think it is possible that he would come back, and I don’t think we would really want him back anyway.”