Highlights Michael Smith is a transfer target for Derby County, but Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a loan approach from the League One side.

Smith was a prolific scorer in League One last season, helping Wednesday earn promotion to the Championship.

Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that Smith would be an upgrade on their existing attacking options and worth pursuing on a permanent basis.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Michael Smith has emerged as a transfer target for Derby County this summer.

According to The Star, Sheffield Wednesday have already rejected a loan approach from the League One side.

Smith was an unused substitute in the Owls’ opening game of the campaign on Friday night as the team lost 2-1 at home to Southampton.

The 31-year-old bagged 17 goals in the third tier last year as Wednesday earned promotion to the Championship.

This was the second consecutive promotion Smith earned in his career, having scored 19 the campaign prior to help Rotherham United earn a place in the second tier.

Should Derby County make a permanent offer to sign Michael Smith?

Another return to League One could be on the cards, but the Rams will need to make a permanent offer to sign the striker before the 1 September deadline.

FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Shaun Woodward believes that the player is worth putting a bid in to sign on a permanent basis.

He has claimed that the Wednesday forward would be an upgrade on Warne’s existing attacking options, such as James Collins.

“Michael Smith, definitely worth putting a bid in for,” Woodward told Football League World.

“To me, he’s probably a big upgrade on Collins.

“He’s a bit taller, he’s a bit more of a threat going forward.

“He’s proven at this level, scoring a lot of goals.

“I know Collins is, but I do think he would be a better option up there, and you get players in and around him.

“So yeah, I think it’s worth us going all in really because right now, with what we’ve got, it’s probably not good enough is it.”

Derby got off to a disappointing start to their League One season on Saturday afternoon, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Wigan Athletic at home.

The Rams have been tipped by many to gain promotion to the Championship after earning a seventh place finish in the table last year.

Derby have added a number of fresh faces to their squad this summer in a bid to build a squad capable of earning a top two finish.

Warne will be aiming to lead the team back to the second division in the club’s second year in League One.

Should Derby County continue their pursuit of Michael Smith?

A loan move for Smith would have been a good deal for Derby given the age and salary of the striker.

But Wednesday were never likely to accept any kind of short-term exit like that, so it comes as no surprise that their offer was turned down.

A permanent move would come with some issues given Smith is now 31, has found himself pigeonholed as a League One specialist, and he will likely be a high earner relative to the rest of the squad.

But his track record of consistent goals might be what’s needed to secure promotion back to the Championship.