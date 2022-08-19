“I do think he has more to offer” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit speaks out on emerging star Pat Jones

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town suffered their third defeat in four this season when they made the trip to Norwich City in midweek.

Danny Schofield’s men were unable to kick on from their 3-1 victory over Stoke City last time out at home, albeit against the pre-season league title favourites in the Championship.

However, a late cameo from Pat Jones left the supporter base feeling far more optimistic about the match as a whole.

Jones, 19, carried the ball from close to the halfway line to the edge of the Canaries’ penalty area and cut onto his left foot to finish at the near post and open his account for the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has been hoping to see Jones make the step up from the club’s B team for a while.

Speaking to Football League World, Rayner said: “Pat Jones is a player that people, who have followed Town closely enough to be aware of the B team, have been wanting to see drip-fed into the first team squad much sooner, actually probably towards the back end of last season, but I think the fact that we were in a promotion push meant that he didn’t really get the chance.

“He’s exactly the sort of player that we need to be bringing through and developing, he looks exciting on the ball and dangerous, he seems to only have one mode which is to get at people, that’s how he got his goal on Tuesday.

“I’d love to see him breaking through regularly because I do think he has more to offer, but I also think that we need to make sure we don’t overdo it and burn him out.

“Similarly Danny Grant, who is in the B team and can play on the other wing, is someone we all want to see coming through as well, so I think if we can feed those two through, that would be amazing.”