This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol Rovers could be facing a fight to keep hold of striker Aaron Collins this summer after his excellent season for the club.

Collins had an exceptional campaign, scoring 16 goals and registering 12 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, helping the Gas to a 17th-placed finish in their first season back in League One.

The 25-year-old was rewarded for his form when he was named as the division's Player of the Season, but he did miss out on a first inclusion in the Wales squad for their Euro 2024 qualifiers in March.

Collins is expected to attract transfer attention over the coming months, but Pirates manager Joey Barton insists that the starting point for any fee is the £4 million Burnley paid Milton Keynes Dons for Scott Twine last summer.

"Starting point? Has to be where Twine started. It will be a Championship club from what I’ve heard, and it’ll depend on how the seasons finish. From what I’ve heard who is circling, whether they come through with an offer or not I’m not sure. From what I have (also) heard there are a couple of teams that aren’t Championship teams next year," Barton told Bristol Live.

FLW's Bristol Rovers fan pundit Steve Hutson believes the Gas have a good chance of retaining their star man.

"He's clearly had a really good season, to be named League One Player of the Year shows that," Steve said.

"In truth, I was a little bit surprised that he won it even though he's in double figures for goals scored and assists.

"His form, like the rest of the team, dropped off massively from January.

"Collins did still grab a few goals, but I think we'll keep him.

"He still has time on his contract, obviously it will be tough for Rovers to turn down a big offer for him, but I do see him starting next season with us."

Will Bristol Rovers keep hold of Aaron Collins?

It will be difficult for the Pirates to keep hold of Collins.

Barton's comments suggest that he is aware of interest and it would be no surprise to see multiple clubs come in with bids this summer.

However, as Steve points out, Collins' form declined in the second half of the season with just four league goals since the turn of the year which could deter clubs from a move, while the club's high valuation may prove to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

With that in mind, the Gas do have a chance of keeping Collins, but his head may be turned as interest grows in his services.