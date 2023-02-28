“I do not like the sound of this one” – Nottingham Forest eye up Hull City ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are one of a trio of Premier League clubs reportedly holding an interest in Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

That is according to the Mail Online, who report that the Reds, along with Aston Villa and Brentford, are all eyeing the 22-year-old as they seek defensive reinforcements.

Greaves has appeared 33 times in the Championship for Hull City this campaign, and has amassed well over 150 career appearances despite being just 22-years-old.

With that in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on a potential City Ground move, and whether or not Greaves was ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s no surprise to hear clubs are interested in Hull City’s Jacob Greaves.

It was Championship teams coming in for him last summer and now it’s Premier League sides, which perhaps is testament to his solid showings once again for Hull City this season.

Look, it’s a big step up from the Championship to the Premier League but with the right development and patience I think Greaves certainly has the potential to make that jump.

Perhaps, though, Nottingham Forest are not the right club to make that leap with owing to the current defensive options that they have.

With Greaves not being an upgrade on their current left-footed options at the back, he may struggle for game time and as a result, his development would stagnate.

That would be ideal for nobody.

Ben Wignall

Under Liam Rosenior, Greaves has been adapting to a new role at left-back despite Callum Elder being a natural in that position and sitting on the bench, but his long-term future still remains as a central defender.

That is the position that Greaves has shown his best performances at, and I couldn’t argue with perhaps a lower Premier League club taking a punt on him this summer, although he wouldn’t come cheap.

Forest already have a left-footed defender though in the form of Scott McKenna – he had been somewhat of a regular in the Premier League until his injury recently against Fulham, so I’m not entirely sure why the Reds would want Greaves when he’s arguably no better than the Scotsman.

That’s not to discredit the abilities of Greaves at all as he’s a good player, but perhaps there are more suitable landing spots for him next season – perhaps Burnley when their promotion is confirmed or Sheffield United, who could do with a long-term Jack Robinson upgrade.

Marcus Ally

I do not like the sound of this one as a next step for Greaves.

The 22-year-old is probably worth a punt as a longer term signing in the Premier League, although it would take a lot to prize him away from the MKM Stadium where his deal runs until the summer of 2026.

With Moussa Niakhate and Scott McKenna both offering left-footed centre back options to Steve Cooper, it would be a surprise for them to add Greaves to that pile and it would be an unnecessary outlay of funds considering their depth in the area.

This is the wrong fit for Greaves unless there are significant outgoings at the City Ground in the summer.