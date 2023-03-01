“I do not get this” – Burnley stance on transfer deal for Southampton’s Nathan Tella emerges: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are reportedly still unsure as to whether to try and sign Nathan Tella permanently this summer from Southampton, as per The Sun.

The 23-year-old attacker has been a shining light for Vincent Kompany’s side this term as they comfortably sit at the top of the Championship table.

Such has been his influence this season, it’s expected by many that Burnley will push to strike a permanent agreement for the player when the summer transfer window swings open.

So with this latest report from the Sun in mind, are you surprised that Burnley are still ‘undecided’ on whether to make the Nathan Tella move permanent?

A selection of FLW writers offer their thoughts….

Chris Gallagher

Yes, I do not get this, I thought he would be a high priority this summer.

It’s not just that Tella is scoring goals this season, with his 12 in 31 games very impressive for someone who isn’t an actual striker, but his all-round game is fantastic as well. His pace and direct style is key to the way Burnley play as he always offers a threat in behind and that dynamism is what makes the Clarets so good in the final third.

Of course, Burnley are going to be planning for the Premier League and the fact is that Tella is unproven at that level but you have to take into account that he is only 23.

It seems as though this loan spell has been the making of him and he has matured into the good player that many at Southampton thought was possible when he broke into the team.

So, I would expect Burnley to do all they can to keep him at Turf Moor as he has the potential to be an influential player in the top-flight next season. It will be hard to find a better fit for Burnley, so they should get it done!

Ben Wignall

I’m very surprised by this apparent development.

Tella has been absolutely electric for Burnley this season with 14 goals in all competitions to his name, so why wouldn’t the Clarets want to go all-out for him this summer?

The only stumbling block I could see if Burnley and Southampton swap places in the English footballing pyramid and then the Saints perhaps overvalue him due to this seasons form – the Clarets have signed some bargains in the previous 12 months and they could find a Tella replacement for a fraction of the price.

He has been a key player for Vincent Kompany this season though, so I think Burnley should be prepared to pay the money he is worth to secure him on a long-term contract as he could still improve as a player.

Sam Rourke

For me it’s an absolute no-brainer that Burnley should push for a permanent move for Tella in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been in sensational form for Vincent Kompany’s side this season, scoring 12 Championship goals and recording three assists, in what has been a stellar season for the Clarets on the whole.

He’s proven to be a real key cog in the Burnley machine this term with Tella’s versatility proving particularly useful, with him able to operate in various attacking roles.

Kompany will surely already have one eye on summer recruitment as the Clarets look destined for an immediate return to the Premier League, and Tella surely should feature high on the wish-list.

He seems at home at Turf Moor does Tella and is playing the best football of his career, he’s also no stranger to Premier League football having featured for Southampton in the top-flight.

I just doubt whether the Saints will be willing to let him go permanently given their current predicament, he could be a real asset for them in the second tier next season if relegated.