After just under four months in charge, Wayne Rooney has now lost his job as Birmingham City manager.

The appointment back in October was highly controversial at the time due to how well John Eustace was doing as manager, with the Blues sitting in sixth position in the Championship when he was replaced by the former England international striker.

That decision proved to be a poor one, with Rooney winning just two of his 15 Championship matches in charge of the Midlands outfit.

Before his arrival, Birmingham were looking like an exciting side with the likes of Siriki Dembele and Jay Stansfield in attack, but they now sit in 20th position in the league at the start of 2024 and are looking over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

And following a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road, the decision has been made by Birmingham owner Tom Wagner and his team to part company with Rooney after a simply disastrous spell in charge.

Rooney issues statement following Birmingham sacking

In the aftermath of his departure from Birmingham, Rooney has issued a statement addressing the decision made by Wagner and co, and it's clear to see that he does not fully agree with his sacking regardless of the poor form City showed under his management.

"I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club," Rooney wrote in his statement.

"Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

"However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed."

"Personally, it will take me some time to get over this setback.

"I have been involved in professional football, as either a player or manager, since I was 16.

"Now, I plan to take some time with my family as I prepare for the next opportunity in my journey as a manager.

"Finally, I wish Birmingham City FC and its owners my best wishes in the pursuit of their ambitions."

Rooney appointment was huge mistake by Wagner and Cook

It's hard to argue that Birmingham CEO Garry Cook - appointed by Wagner himself - was the driving force behind Rooney arriving at St. Andrew's.

Speculation arose a whole month before the appointment was made that Rooney was being lined up, and Rooney had links to Cook when controversial American businessman Chris Kirchner tried to buy Derby County - Cook was pictured with Rooney's agent Paul Stretford multiple times and he seemingly got the ex-Man United forward through the door at Birmingham too.

In doing that, Birmingham let go of a popular figure in Eustace, and it has set them back a good few months and there has also been a catastrophic drop down the Championship table in that time too.

Many called it out as a big risk and mistake at the time, and that has proven exactly to be the case - Rooney's managerial stock has probably been badly damaged as well and a lot of lessons need to be learnt from this debacle.