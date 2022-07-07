“I do like the sound of this” – Preston plotting West Brom transfer agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are looking to add West Brom‘s Callum Robinson to their ranks ahead of the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

It has emerged, via the Express and Star, that Ryan Lowe’s side are seeking a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

The Athletic recently reported that the Baggies would listen to offers for the winger this summer.

With the above in mind, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Preston and Robinson potentially re-uniting, and whether or not West Brom should hold out for a permanent offer this summer, rather than a loan.

Billy Mulley

I do like the sound of this, with Preston North End looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new campaign following Cameron Archer’s return to Aston Villa.

They are in need of a player who could provide a similar kind of service than the Villa loanee, with Archer striking up an excellent relationship with Emil Riis during the campaign.

A dynamic, intelligent forward, Callum Robinson could be the answer at this stage.

Not only a move that would satisfy the romantical nature of this potential move back to Deepdale, Robinson could emerge as one of the division’s top attackers again if he is able to rediscover confidence and his shooting boots.

In terms of West Brom potentially holding out for permanent offers, they are likely to hold a valuation that is too high for most, especially considering the difficulties he suffered last year.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Preston North End players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Tom Barkhuizen is over 30-years-old True False

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a great move by Preston if they are able to convince West Brom to sanction a loan switch for Robinson.

Whereas the forward did struggle with his consistency during the latter stages of the previous campaign, he still managed to provide a respectable total of 16 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

Given that West Brom are seemingly open to the possibility of Robinson moving on to pastures new this summer, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the forward returns to Deepdale.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, the 27-year-old could potentially become a key player for Preston as they look to move forward as a club under the guidance of manager Ryan Lowe.

Ned Holmes

This would be quite some signing for Preston.

Last season was far from Callum Robinson’s best but the Deepdale faithful know exactly what he can do.

The prospect of a forward line that includes Robinson and Emil Riis, amongst others, is a mouth-watering one.

His West Brom career has stalled a little but he’s still just 27 and it would not be a surprise to see him bounce back next season.

A return to Preston, where he has thrived in the past, may just help him get to his best.

You’d imagine the Baggies would prefer a sale but I’m not sure Preston can stump up the cash they’ll be looking for.

If they’re really keen to offload him, they maybe have to consider a loan move or look for other suitors