‘I do feel he’s got something to offer’ – What next for Lyle Taylor at Nottingham Forest? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lyle Taylor has endured a bit of a mixed time at Nottingham Forest since arriving at the City Ground in the summer.

Taylor – who joined Forest on a free transfer after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer – had to bide his time, before taking his chance following an injury to Lewis Grabban.

The 30-year-old scored four goals in five league games whilst Grabban was out injured, but since returning to the side, the latter has been Chris Hughton’s first-choice striker.

Glenn Murray has also joined the club on a short-term deal with Brighton and Hove Albion, with the experienced striker replacing Grabban in the midweek win over Coventry.

Taylor, meanwhile, was left on the bench, and has been an unused substitute in the last two league games.

Here, we discuss what may potentially lie in store for Lyle Taylor at the City Ground, given his recent troubles…

Jacob Potter

I fear for his long-term future with the Reds.

I would have been surprised if Taylor signed for the club knowing that he was potentially going to be Nottingham Forest’s third-choice striker this season.

Even though Murray’s deal with Forest is short-term, I would expect him to be involved more often than Taylor, with Chris Hughton previously working with Murray whilst the pair were at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Taylor has already shown that he can score goals at this level with Charlton Athletic, even though he hasn’t quite hit the ground running with Forest this season.

If Murray can adjust well to his new surroundings, then the future looks bleak for Taylor surely?

Phil Spencer

It’s going to be a big few months for Lyle Taylor.

The forward has failed to impress during the first half of the season and that has led to plenty of criticism.

Glenn Murray has been brought in and he’ll certainly be hoping to prove himself as the club’s top attacker.

With Murray at the end of his career Forest will know that he’s a short-term solution and that’s why Lyle Taylor must really kick on and prove his worth to Chris Hughton.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever score a goal at the City Ground?

1 of 18 Lars Veldwijk Yes No

Alfie Burns

I’m not too sure when it comes to Taylor, but I do feel he’s got something to offer.

Lewis Grabban looks the best bet to score the goals that Forest need to pull them from safety, whilst Murray and Taylor will offer alternatives from the bench.

For me, they offer different things and, in an intense season, their presence will help manage Grabban’s minutes.

That’s this season, but Taylor has a couple of years on the other two moving forwards under Hughton and that could stand him in good stead.

He could be the club’s centre-forward for the next two or three years, so just because it isn’t happening for him now, doesn’t mean it’s never going to.