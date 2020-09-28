‘I do fear for his job’ – Pressure building on Phillip Cocu at Derby County: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Phillip Cocu and Derby County to say the least.

The Rams have lost their opening three games of the Championship season, and their 4-0 defeat to Blackburn at Pride Park on Saturday ramps up the pressure on Cocu immensely.

So, with this in mind, do you fear for the Dutchman’s job at Pride Park after such a slow start?

The team here at FLW discuss….

George Harbey

I do fear for his job in some ways, however I also believe that it’s far too early to be thinking about sacking him.

It has been a bit of a topsy-turvy transfer window for Derby after losing some of their most important players in Chris Martin, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe, but they’ve started to improve their squad with some really exciting signings in Kamil Jozwiak and Jordon Ibe.

They have had a very disappointing start to the season, but these new signings need time to bed themselves in and gel as a team, so I don’t quite get what changing a manager would do at this moment in time.

Of course, if results don’t improve and performances don’t start to pick up then you’d have to question his position, but as soon as they bring in a striker, I think we will see them start to rise.

The Rams have been unlucky with injuries in the early stages of the season, but I strongly feel that patience is needed, and the players need to learn Cocu’s methods and style of play.

Can you name these 10 ex-Derby County midfielders? Have a go now!

1 of 10 Which former Derby County midfielder is this? Jacob Butterfield Simo Valakari Tom Naylor John Eustace

George Dagless

Not yet.

Plenty of Rams fans are behind him still and I think it’s unfair to consider him in trouble already to be honest.

He did a good job at Derby last season after a tough start and I am sure they will come good once the squad and his strongest team is finalised.

Cocu is a manager that deserves time after last season, I don’t think the Rams should be considering a switch right now whatsoever.

Of course, in a few weeks that can change but right now let’s give him a break.

Jacob Potter

He’ll surely be fearing the sack.

Derby have been woeful so far this season, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if Mel Morris was looking at a potential replacement for Cocu.

They have the right mix of youth and experience in that team in my eyes, and for one reason or another, something just isn’t clicking on the pitch.

On paper, the teams they’ve played this season, should have been beatable for the Rams, and Cocu is now right up against it.

I do fear that one more defeat this weekend could see him replaced, as Derby are far too good to be anywhere near the relegation zone.

There are experienced managers in English football out there as well, so it’s not like they’d struggle to find a solid replacement for the Dutchman.