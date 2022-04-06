“I do expect him to be leaving this summer” – Bristol City fan pundit speaks out on 26-year-old’s future at Ashton Gate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Callum O’Dowda hasn’t had too much of a season to remember with Bristol City and that could very well signal the end of his time with the club.

He’s played 20 times in the league for the Robins this season but has managed only one goal and has struggled to establish himself in the starting eleven this year, especially over the last month or so.

In fact, he last played for the club in the Championship back at the beginning of February in his side’s 2-1 win over Reading. Even then, he managed only 19 minutes of action.

Quiz: Did Bristol City sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Rob Atkinson? Fee Free

There is every chance then that the 26-year-old might end up having to look for a new club this summer, especially with his contract expiring this summer.

It’s the belief of Football League World’s Bristol City fan pundit Ben Mead too that this summer might see the end of O’Dowda’s stint at the Robins.

It isn’t necessarily because he’s a bad player here but Ben believes that he doesn’t exactly fit into the system and that his lack of action could mean him heading out the exit door at the end of the campaign.

Speaking about whether he feels the player could be shown the door this summer, he said: “In all honesty, yes probably. This season and in recent seasons we haven’t been seen playing with wingers, we only have one at the club at the moment (first-teamer). We’ve got a few youngsters like Edwards, Bell can play there, Pring and DaSilva have played on the wing too at some points this season but an out-and-out one, the only one we really have is Callum O’Dowda.

“Under Nigel [Pearson] we haven’t really been seeing that, the only times we have is when we’ve been playing 4-4-2 and even then we haven’t even been playing O’Dowda, we’ve been having Pring on the left and maybe Alex Scott on the right.

“Overall, we haven’t seen him a lot this season. When we have he’s looked okay but we haven’t really seen him a lot. Him and the likes of Kasey Palmer and some of the others we haven’t seen a lot this season, so yeah I do expect him to be leaving this summer.”

The Verdict

Callum O’Dowda certainly isn’t a bad player and over the years with Bristol City and Oxford he has proven that he can offer plenty on the wing in terms of his offensive output and work.

He’s racked up 176 Bristol City appearances since joining – and you don’t play so often if you aren’t a solid player. The issue for the player now is that he is currently not in the first-team plans and it will be hard for him to break back into the reckoning because of the current tactic being deployed.

The 26-year-old though still has time on his side and has never played in the Championship for a team other than Bristol City – and a move to another team in the second tier could allow him to thrive and become a regular feature in the starting eleven again somewhere soon.

It’s becoming increasingly clear though that his six year stint with the Robins might be coming to its end – and Nigel Pearson will no doubt wish him all the best but the time might be come to sell him.