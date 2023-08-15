Highlights Norwich City's recruitment strategy in the summer has impressed pundits like Carlton Palmer, who believes they have a solid Championship squad.

With manager David Wagner, talented midfielders like Gabriel Sara, and goal scorer Josh Sargent, Norwich has the potential to achieve a play-off position this season.

While the competition in the league is tough, a top-six finish is realistic for Norwich if they maintain consistency and can benefit from other teams dropping out of the promotion race.

It is hard to ignore the renewed feeling of hope and excitement surrounding Carrow Road at the moment.

In truth, Norwich's desired promotion crusade last term upon relegation from the Premier League- in which they were typically expected to bounce straight back up- could not have gone much worse as they eventually finished 13th, seven points away from Sunderland in sixth-position.

Alarmingly, the Canaries lost more games than they won, and pessimism was only amplified when it was confirmed that long-standing talisman Teemu Pukki would be curtailing an iconic five-year stay at the end of his contract, with the Finnish forward later joining Minnesota United in the MLS.

But Norwich have worked diligently across the summer in a bid for better fortunes, having brought in experienced trio Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes on free transfers alongside prospect Emmanuel Adegboyega and Swiss winger Christian Fassnacht, who scored ten or more league goals in five of his seven campaigns with BSC Young Boys.

Naturally, these arrivals have welcomed optimism once again, an aura that has been raised and indeed vindicated following Norwich's start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

The expansive, front-footed brand of football that David Wagner is implementing was there for all to see when Norwich hosted Hull City in their opening encounter, in which they fired 28 shots at goal and eventually ran out 2-1 victors courtesy of Adam Idah's 96th minute winner.

And the same attacking hallmarks were mounted on display in Norwich's following fixture away at Southampton, a game that turned out to yield eight goals and will require some beating for losing the mantle of being the match of the season.

Of course, Norwich will be kicking themselves to have been pegged back to a 4-4 draw after taking the ascendancy on no less than three occasions last Saturday, but there are still quite clearly positives to take and it has helped supporters to remain confident of what could lie ahead.

Dreams, and crucially, genuine ambitions of a top-six finish are back in the frame, but Norwich supporters are not the only ones to subscribe to that school of thought, with pundit Carlton Palmer also believing that the Canaries can push towards that end of the table.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Norwich City's promotion ambitions?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer cited Norwich's summer business as a key reason behind his thinking.

He explained: "It has been a solid start for the season for Norwich.

"I think Norwich recruited well in the summer and did their business early, they signed the likes of Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey, the experienced Ashley Barnes, whose had promotion twice out of this league, Christian Fassnacht.

"They have a solid Championship squad, I do believe they can achieve a play-off position this season."

Can Norwich City really finish in the top-six?

Providing that the Canaries nail down consistency, it is difficult to contest Palmer's viewpoint too much.

In Wagner, Norwich have a manager who knows how to take teams out of this division, there are few Championship midfielders better and more naturally gifted than Gabriel Sara, Josh Sargent gets goals and those two talents have been supplemented with crucial experience and know-how as of late.

Granted, the league looks tougher than ever before, and Norwich may also have to rely one or two teams involved in the promotion discussions to fall away somewhat, but a top-six finish nonetheless appears fairly realistic.