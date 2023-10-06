Highlights Middlesbrough's slow start to the season has improved significantly in recent weeks, putting them in contention for a play-off spot in the Championship.

Boro's recent victories and climb up the table show the patience and knowledge of owner Steve Gibson.

Despite defensive concerns and the loss of top scorer Chuba Akpom, Middlesbrough's attacking threat could help them continue climbing the league.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough will push for the play-offs in the Championship this season.

Boro were beaten by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge at the top of the division again this time around, but it was a slow start to the season for Michael Carrick's side which saw them pick up just two points from their first seven games.

However, Boro's form has improved significantly in recent weeks, and they secured their third consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night, with goals from Isaiah Jones and Emmanuel Latte Lath sealing all three points.

Boro currently sit 17th in the table, but they are just five points from the play-off places.

Carrick always maintained his belief that results would come for his side, and he was delighted with their performance in the comfortable win over the Bluebirds.

"It was a good performance I think against a good team who were on a really good run and have had some good results. The games they have lost have been tight," Carrick told the BBC.

"We knew had to be patient and it wasn't going to be straightforward. We could feel the frustration in the stadium in the first half but I thought the boys went past that and stuck to their guns, stuck to the way we want to play.

"We finished the first half very well and second half we came out and found another gear again.

"The boys are in good form. Confidence has been building and we have been playing some good football."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer praised Boro chairman Steve Gibson for sticking with Carrick during his side's difficult run, and predicted they would be in and around the top six come the end of the season.

"Michael Carrick said it was only a matter of time before his team clicked and they would start winning games, and that has certainly been the case," Palmer said.

"They have kicked on now and won their last three games on the bounce.

"It has seen the club climb the table to 17th on 11 points, only five points outside a play-off place, which just shows you the patience of an owner, but also an owner who knows the game of football in Steve Gibson.

"I do believe they will kick on and mount a push for a play-off position again this season, but on Saturday they face an in-form Sunderland team who have won five games out of six, and the game they lost, they were very unfortunate to do so.

"Whatever happens in that local derby, Middlesbrough will be banging on the door of the play-offs come the end of the season."

Will Middlesbrough reach the Championship play-offs this season?

Palmer is right that Boro will likely be among the play-off contenders in the Championship this campaign.

It was a huge blow for Boro to lose top scorer Chuba Akpom to Ajax this summer, while they failed to secure the return of any of last season's influential loanees, including Zack Steffen, Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer.

With some of the new signings struggling to make an impact, Carrick has reverted back to much of last season's team, and his side look like they are getting back to their best.

There would be concerns about Boro defensively having kept just one clean sheet so far this season, but despite Akpom's departure, they still have plenty of attacking threat, and it would be no surprise to see them continue to climb the league over the coming months.