“I didn’t realise..” – Tom Cleverley issues message on Watford and Luton Town rivalry ahead of clash this weekend

Tom Cleverley has issued his verdict on the importance of Watford’s derby games with Luton Town.

The midfielder admitted that he was unaware of just how big of a deal the rivalry is before he arrived at Vicarage Road.

However, he has stressed that he now understands the impact of these games and wants to see the team succeed in his absence this weekend when the two teams meet for the first time this season.

The 33-year old has claimed that the clashes with Luton always have an added edge and that he is extremely disappointed that he will not feature on Saturday due to injury.

“You can’t not feel a little bit extra is up for grabs in local derbies,” said Cleverley, via Sky Bet.

“The Watford-Luton rivalry is something that before I came back to the club, I didn’t realise how fierce the rivalry was.

“There’s always something extra about those games – even when the fans weren’t there.

“Unfortunately, you won’t see me at the next derby, due to injury, which is disappointing but I’m sure we will create a brilliant atmosphere around the stadium – and then it’s down to the players to maintain that atmosphere with a strong start and a solid performance.

“In derby games, you always take not playing well and getting three points rather than vice versa.”

Cleverley has featured only three times so far this season for Watford, with injuries preventing him from competing for the team since Slaven Bilic’s arrival as manager.

His last appearance for the club came back in August in the side’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

But before Watford take on their heated rivals on Saturday, they face Millwall this evening at the Den.

Bilic’s side go into Wednesday night’s clash sitting 13th in the Championship table.

The Verdict

Given the Hatters will be above Watford in the table going into this weekend, regardless of whatever result they earn against Millwall, will give the game an added edge.

Watford have had the superiority in recent years, with the club bouncing in and out of the Premier League while Luton work their way up the ranks in the Football League.

But now the clubs are relatively even pegged, with both hoping to contend for top flight promotion.

That will give this fixture even more to play for than just bragging rights, and will be Bilic’s first big game in charge at the club.