It's been just short of 12 years since the end of Roy Keane's tenure in charge of Ipswich Town, but the infamous Sky Sports pundit has finally revealed some of his beliefs as to why he was dismissed.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland midfielder had previous success at Championship level, having guided Sunderland out of the second tier. Despite being 23rd in the division when appointed in August 2006, his Black Cats outfit would win the league with a total of 88 points.

Roy Keane's tenure at Ipswich Town

However, Keane was unable to rekindle that success in East Anglia after joining on April 23rd 2009, with the club sitting ninth in the table after the departure of Jim Magilton.

The timing of his arrival gave Keane a full first pre-season in charge at Portman Road to stamp his authority over the club. In his first window in charge, Transfermarkt estimate that €9.95m (£8.57m) was spent as the former midfielder used his previous links with Sunderland and Manchester United to bring in the likes of Grant Leadbitter, Lee Martin and Carlos Edwards, among many others.

Roy Keane at Ipswich Town Total Matches Played 81 Matches Won 28 Points Per Game 1.37 Win Percentage 34.6

It couldn't have got off to a worse start as Town went 14 matches without a win at the start of the season, but eventually picked up form which resulted in a 15th place finish during what was Keane's only full season in the Tractor Boys dugout.

The following summer window saw the addition of his former Sunderland keeper Marton Fulop, as well as loan deals for Jake Livermore, Jack Colback and Andros Townsend, who would all go on to become established top-flight players. 10 further additions were also made.

However, it would prove to be another year of mediocrity in Suffolk for a club that had been relegated from the top flight just eight years previous. Despite guiding the club to the EFL Cup semi-finals, Keane would be sacked ahead of the two-legged affair with eventual runners-up Arsenal, leaving his post on January 7th 2011 as Town sat 19th in the table, just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Roy Keane highlights poor recruitment as key factor for dismissal

As already highlighted, Keane made a number of high-profile and promising signings in a bid to maintain Town's position on the periphery of the play-off picture, with the eventual ambition of breaking into the top six.

However, signings such as Tamas Priskin, who set the club back £1.7m, further echo the disappointing recruitment of players during this period, as the Hungarian and former Watford striker found the net just nine times in 60 overall appearances between 2009 and 2012.

Speaking on the latest episode of Gary Neville's 'Stick to Football' podcast alongside Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and former Reading boss, Jaap Staam, Keane gave a brutally honest assessment of his dismissal from the Portman Road hotseat.

“You can criticise owners all you want but sometimes they do give the manager their backing." Keane began, before going on to give his own perspective from his one and three-quarter year period in Suffolk.

“And if your recruitment is not right, again, when I was down at Ipswich, I brought in players and I look back and I deserved the sack, absolutely 100 per cent.

“Could I have done with a little bit longer? Yes, of course, but when you look at the players I brought in, I didn't win enough games and you go yes, that's no blame on the owner for that, absolutely not." He concluded.

Ipswich Town's current predicament

This cannot be said for the current incarnation of Tractor Boys players, as Kieran McKenna has them ten points inside the automatic promotion places ahead of a crunch clash with Leeds United at Elland Road next weekend.

The Northern Irishman has got the majority of his recruitment spot on, and will look to continue that heading into the January transfer window.