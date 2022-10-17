“I definitely see why” – Dean Jones shares thoughts on 51-year-old amid West Brom managerial search

It remains to be seen who Steve Bruce’s successor will be at West Brom, following the club’s decision to part company with the 61-year-old last week.

The Baggies had only won once in 13 league matches under Bruce’s stewardship, with the Midlands club going on to beat Reading 2-0 in their first game since his departure.

Still possessing a squad full of talent, and within a very close and competitive Championship, there is certainly lots of potential for whoever is tasked with taking charge at The Hawthorns.

Sharing his thoughts on Sean Dyche as being a potential candidate, and amongst the favourites for the current vacancy, Dean Jones told FLW: “I definitely see why West Brom would go down this path.

“It’s more a case of whether Dyche is convinced that the potential is there for him to take it.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how West Brom’s search for a new manager plays out, with the candidates linked thus far not really following any particular pattern.

Of course, Dyche is one name to be associated with the current job at The Hawthorns, whilst Carlos Corberan and Steven Schumacher have also been mentioned at this stage.

There are a lot of different routes that West Brom can take when appointing their new manager, and the variety within the betting odds suggests that too.

It remains to be seen if Dyche can be tempted by a job outside the Premier League, with several top-tier managers in dangerous territory as things stand.