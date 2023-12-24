Highlights Russell Martin seemingly left Swansea City due to a lack of clarity over his long-term future and a strained relationship with the club's American owners.

Despite a difficult stretch of form, Martin guided Swansea to a 10th place finish, just three points off the play-offs.

Martin isn't looking forward to his reunion with the Swans when they go up against his Southampton side.

Southampton boss Russell Martin faces a reunion with former club Swansea City on Boxing Day as the high-flying Saints welcome Martin's former side to St Mary's.

After two years at the helm in south Wales, Martin left the club in the summer after a lack of clarity over his long-term future. His deal at the club was set to expire in 2024, and the former Scotland international wanted to extend his contract to give clarity to players and staff about Swansea's direction.

That contract offer never came. Martin's relationship with the club's American owners was strained due to the manager's public criticism over how badly the January transfer window was handled by the club's hierarchy, and it appears a grudge was held against Martin.

Russell Martin's on Swansea City departure: "I definitely paid the price for that"

After an impressive end of season which saw Swansea go nine games unbeaten, there was a genuine hope that the club would kick on and challenge for promotion the following season.

It seemed to have finally clicked for Martin and the club finished in 10th place, just three points off the play-offs. This was remarkable given Swansea's shocking run of form between November and March, where the club won just three times.

2022/23 Championship table Club P GD Pts 6. Sunderland 46 13 69 7. Blackburn Rovers 46 -2 69 8. Millwall 46 7 68 9. West Brom 46 6 66 10. Swansea 46 4 66 11. Watford 46 3 63 12. Preston 46 -14 63 13. Norwich 46 3 62

In the midst of a poor run of form, Martin would have hoped to have been backed in January, but it never happened. Swansea failed to sign a single player, and this led to the former MK Dons manager calling out the club's American owners.

He told BBC Sport, "I was as honest [with the fans] through you guys [in the media] as I could be and probably paid the price for that eventually... well I definitely paid the price for that eventually.

"But I wouldn't change it because I think the people deserved that, because it's a brilliant place and a brilliant club.

"Fortunately for us it's ended up working out okay because we are at a fantastic club and really enjoying ourselves.

"I think what might have been if we'd done a bit more last January, if we'd then been given the security of the future which we'd been told we were going to get for quite some time and then didn't.

"We could have kept on building, who knows, but it hasn't happened."

Russell Martin on Swansea City reunion

With the Saints flying high in fourth place and managerless Swansea at the wrong end of the table, it's a game that Saints will be hopeful of picking up maximum points from.

Martin said: "I have to be honest, I am not looking forward to it, purely because to compete against so many people that you have a lot of fondness and affection for is quite difficult."

The Scottish manager really divided opinions amongst supporters at the club, with some loving his unique possession-based philosophy and others disliking it due to the risk of giving away easy goals.

However, Martin will probably get a good reception on Boxing Day, with the vast majority of fans at least able to see what he was trying to do, even if they didn't support it.

"There will be people who didn't like what we did at Swansea, and some who liked it," said Martin.

"But I hope they understood that we gave absolutely everything we could and bought in completely to the place, the people and the club, and tried to take the best care of it that we could."

Russell Martin has every right not to relish his Swansea City reunion

Martin clearly had a close bond with the players and supporters during his time in South Wales.

And he should arguably still be there now, so you can understand why he's not looking forward to returning with those 'what if?' questions in his mind.

It seems as though the ex-Norwich City player would have stayed if he had been given more certainty regarding his future at Swansea.

And the Swans arguably wasted a massive opportunity by not keeping him at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He was a good fit - and the club had great potential under his stewardship.