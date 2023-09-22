Highlights Middlesbrough's struggle in the Championship has prompted them to consider signing Barnsley's Devante Cole, who has been in excellent form this season.

Cole has been in good goal-scoring form, netting 8 goals in 8 league appearances, and his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Cole would be a valuable addition to any Championship squad, but doubts whether he can replicate his League One success in the second tier.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Barnsley’s Devante Cole would be a good addition to any Championship team, amid Middlesbrough’s interest.

Boro are currently sitting at the bottom of the Championship table as they are winless in their opening seven league games.

This is a dramatic change from where the club was last season, as they climbed up the table and reached the play-off places.

But, with lots of changes during the summer, Boro have begun this new campaign looking a lot weaker than when they finished the 2022/23 season.

So, with their forward line struggling, as they’ve only managed five goals in seven games, Boro look to be already considering their options for the January transfer window, with Cole an option.

Are Middlesbrough interested in signing Devante Cole?

According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough along with Swansea City, Bristol City, and Stoke City are all keeping an eye on Cole after his start to the season with Barnsley.

The 28-year-old, who is probably best known for being the son of ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole, has been playing in the Football League on and off for a while now.

He has featured for the likes of Fleetwood, Wigan, and Doncaster, among others, but since moving to Barnsley in 2021, he seems to have finally found his best form.

The forward netted 15 times in the league last season, as the Tykes made it all the way to the play-off final. He has then continued that form by scoring eight goals in his first eight league appearances this season.

As well as his goal-scoring exploits, Cole is out of contract at the end of this season, and it seems Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough, are looking to possibly act in January.

What is Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Middlesbrough interested in signing Devante Cole from Barnsley?

Here, at Football League World, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Middlesbrough’s reported interest in Devante Cole and if he would be a good signing.

He told FLW: “Middlesbrough are one of the clubs in the running for Devante Cole. We'll never know if Chuba Akpom could have repeated his goal scoring feat again this season, his record tends to suggest it was a one off.

“Devante is big, powerful and a handful but at 28 there is nothing in his past that suggests he would be prolific in the Championship. I definitely believe he would be a good addition to any Championship squad.”

Would Devante Cole be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

One area of the pitch that Boro are somewhat weaker in than they were last season is the forward line and their start to the season proves that.

They have scored the joint least goals in the division and no one at the club seems to have taken the responsibility in which Akpom has left.

Therefore, whether Carrick is at the club in January or not, they need to add to their forward line, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that Cole is an option under consideration.

The 28-year-old has been a standout performer in League One so far this season and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, the Tykes may be willing to listen to offers.

The forward has performed well in League One, but in his limited appearances in the second tier, he has failed to live up to his hype. So if he were to join Middlesbrough or any Championship side there will be interest to see how he does.