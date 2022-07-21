“I couldn’t believe it” – New Middlesbrough signing issues honest message after Riverside arrival

As Middlesbrough look ahead to next season, Chris Wilder has made a number of signings so far to try and help his side break into the top six next season.

One area the boss has really added to is his goalkeeping department having signed both Liam Roberts and Zack Steffen this summer.

Roberts joined Boro from Northampton after turning down a new contract at Sixfields to join the club.

However, coming from League Two to the Championship, the 27-year-old has admitted he was initially shocked at the interest in him as he told the Northampton Chronicle: “I was on holiday when I learned of Boro’s interest and I just wanted to get home. I couldn’t believe it when I got the phone call.

“Before going out on holiday I hadn’t really heard anything, to be honest. Obviously you see rumours and stuff, but I’d not really heard anything about myself on the grapevine.

“As soon as I got off that phone call thought we were literally straight on looking for flights to get home early! I think I still had two or three days left and I’m thinking I need to get back early. It’s just incredible to be here and I can’t wait to get going now.”

With Steffen also at the club, Roberts knows he will have to work hard for a place in the side although he’s aware of the opportunity he has to do that at the Riverside as he said: “It’s an absolutely pleasure to be here. It’s a massive club with a massive reputation and I’m so happy to be on board.

“The facilities here are absolutely out of this world. It’s just an incredible opportunity. For me, this is about proving myself and establishing myself at this level.

“Obviously last year I did that in a lower league, now this is a big jump personally and I’m here to prove that I want to play as many games as I can. I’m ready to fight for the position.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why Roberts may have felt taken aback by the interest in him this summer considering he narrowly failed to gain promotion to League One with Northampton last season.

However, when you consider that he kept 21 clean sheets in 47 games last year and conceded 39 goals, it’s no wonder that Wilder sees potential in him and the way to get the most of that is to bring him up to the Championship.

Of course he is going to have to earn it if he wants to be playing regular football for the side but he seems to have a great head on his shoulders and is prepared to work hard to develop his own game with his new club.