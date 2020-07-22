‘I couldn’t be in a better place’ – Gaetano Berardi breaks silence in wake of Leeds United setback

Gaetano Berardi has taken to Instagram to deliver a message after Leeds United revealed that the defender was facing nine months on the sidelines with an ACL tear in his knee.

Leeds lost Berardi after just 30 minutes on Sunday, with the defender stretchered out of his side’s 3-1 win at Pride Park.

Later statements confirmed that Berardi was facing nine months out of action with an ACL tear, with his contract also up in the summer.

Naturally, debate is now surrounding whether the 31-year-old will have his contract at Elland Road extended, but there’s been no comment from Berardi until now.

On his Instagram story, the defender wrote: “Thanks so much for all your messages, you’re showing me unbelievable support. I’ll be ok.

“I couldn’t be in a better place, club @leedsunited.

“So now let’s focus on tonight, because it’s another great night of celebrations.

“Because WE ARE CHAMPIONS!”

Focus at Leeds is on tonight’s clash with Charlton Athletic, with Marcelo Bielsa’s squad set to be handed the Championship trophy after the game.

They’ve wrapped up promotion and the title in the past week, with tonight all about celebrating a massive achievement.

For Charlton, they need a win to avoid relegation back into League One as Luton Town and Barnsley close in.

The Verdict

The words ‘I couldn’t be in a better place’ suggest that Leeds are going to look after Berardi on the back of his injury.

It was cruel what’s happened to him and after six years of service, you’d expect nothing more.

A new contract, even if Berardi is out for nine months, would be a classy gesture for all his work.

