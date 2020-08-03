‘I could see this working’ – Coventry City eyeing transfer move for Arsenal player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City are reportedly eyeing a transfer swoop for Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf according to The Mirror.

Sheaf spent the 2019/20 season on loan with League One side Doncaster Rovers, and made 38 appearances for Darren Moore’s side as they finished ninth in the third tier standings.

But Coventry City won promotion into the Championship after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to finish this year’s campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It means that the Sky Blues finished top of the table, and their manager Mark Robins will be eager to add to his squad ahead of a timely return to the second tier.

But would Sheaf be a good addition to the Coventry City squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

Perhaps.

It looks like they’ll find it hard to keep some of their best players from last season and so in midfield they could need more options.

They’ll know Sheaf from League One with him playing for Doncaster and Robins will have done his homework on him.

Arsenal will probably want to see him play at a higher level, too, so there is plenty of boxes getting ticked for this one.

He’s young, but Robins gets the best out of young players so I could see this working.

George Harbey:

I really like the look of Sheaf and he was excellent on loan at Doncaster this season.

He’s a tenacious, energetic midfielder who could add real defensive steel to the Sky Blues’ midfield next season, and given that it’s unlikely they will sign Liam Walsh on loan again, Sheaf could be a solid replacement for the Bristol City loanee.

He’s still only 22 years of age and has plenty of time left to develop as a player, and a move to a side like Coventry would match his ambitions at this stage of his career.

It would be a coup to lure him to Coventry.

Ned Holmes:

This is an interesting move from a Coventry perspective and it could be one that pays dividends down the line.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Arsenal academy and really cut his teeth on loan with Doncaster Rovers last season – making 38 appearances for the League One side.

My concern would be whether he is ready to make the step up to the Championship and whether Coventry need more players that are a bit of a risk.

The Sky Blues transfer strategy has seen them land some quality players in the past, however, and so you’d back their judgement if they’re keen.