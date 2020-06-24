‘I could see him being sold’ – What could potential transfer arrival mean for West Brom player? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kevin Phillips has recently urged Slaven Bilic to sign a new left-back this summer, as the Baggies gear up for a potential return to the Premier League.

The Baggies may need to strengthen at left-back this summer, with Kieran Gibbs being limited to only 12 appearances this season due to injury.

The 30-year-old lasted the full 90 minutes in the 0-0 draw with Birmingham City at the weekend, but has spent nearly five months of the season on the sidelines.

Nathan Ferguson, meanwhile, is set to leave the Hawthorns upon the expiry of his contract, with the young defender filling at left-back on a number of occasions this term.

Albion have been linked with the £10m signing of Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson, who could come in and give Albion another option in defence, having established himself as a quality player for the Latics.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips said: “I’ve said all along they’ll probably look for a number one left–back.

“Kieran Gibbs has suffered from injuries this year but maybe this lay-off will have done him the world of good to get over his problems and get back to full fitness.

“You’d want some back-up and maybe they’re looking for a younger version of Kieran Gibbs that can step into the fray.

What would this arrival mean for Conor Townsend, then? The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances for Bilic’s side this season, and was their first-choice left-back before the season was brought to a halt.

Here, the FLW team discuss what could lie in store for Townsend in 2020/21, and whether a potential loan move away could be in the offing…

George Harbey

I think that it would be wise of Bilic to send Townsend out on loan next term.

He has made huge strides of improvement since arriving from Scunthorpe United, especially under Bilic, as I didn’t think he was good enough for the Championship last season.

I still think that the Premier League would be too much of a step-up for Townsend at this stage of his career, though, and if Robinson comes in, it remains to be seen how much game time Townsend gets.

A loan move to a promotion-chasing Championship side could do him the world of good in the long run.

Sam Rourke

In all honesty, I could see him being sold.

Townsend has been a useful figure at times for West Brom this season, but it’s fair to say he’s not a guaranteed starter for the Baggies.

He’s a sturdy, solid left-back but I question whether he has the credentials to be a top-flight player, and think his ability to assist in attacking opportunities could be improved.

Robinson would be a stellar signing for Bilic’s men, and would ultimately offer that defensive and offensive output, that has become somewhat of a trademark of full-backs in these modern times.

I can imagine there would be a plethora of Championship sides monitoring Townsend’s situation, especially if West Brom did conclude a deal for Robinson.

Jacob Potter

This should be a no-brainer for the Baggies.

Townsend has been a useful player to call upon by Slaven Bilic, but if Antonee Robinson was to arrive, then I have my doubts as to whether he’d be needed at West Brom.

The Wigan full-back has impressed me this term, and would almost certainly replace Townsend in the starting XI if West Brom were to be promoted.

The Baggies can’t afford to take chances on players that aren’t quite ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and I think a loan move for Townsend would definitely be the right call by the club.

He’s still at a relatively young age and could benefit a lot from another loan spell in the Championship next season.

Alfie Burns

If he’s not good enough for the Premier League at 27-years-old is he ever going to be? What would West Brom realistically gain from loaning out the left-back?

Say Townsend was 20/21, you could see the benefit in sending him out on loan for a season, with the view of him eventually stepping up into the West Brom first-team.

However, given his age, surely he’s going to want the security of a permanent move, which would also make perfect sense for West Brom.

If a loan is agreed it would suggest that West Brom are covering their back in case they dropped back into the Championship, which is a defeatist attitude that isn’t going to help them move forward.

In my eyes, if Slaven Bilic doesn’t rate him enough to step up into the Premier League, cut ties with him. There’s no need for a complicated loan deal.