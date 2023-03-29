This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have started talks with star midfielder Gus Hamer regarding a new contract, as detailed in a report from Coventry Live.

The report also reveals that talks with talismanic forward Viktor Gyokeres have also began, however, an update from Football Insider suggests that the Sky Blues will likely have to win promotion to have a chance of striking a fresh agreement for the Swedish striker.

Hamer penned down a two-and-a-half-year extension in March 2022, meaning he is set to see his deal expire in the summer of 2024.

The technically-gifted yet relentless midfield operator attracted interest last summer and was the subject of a bid from Premier League club Fulham.

The 25-year-old has once again been an important performer for the Sky Blues this season, managing six goals and six assists in 33 league appearances.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Hamer and rate Coventry's chances of signing him up to a new deal.

Billy Mulley

It is a situation that will likely be determined by the level of interest that surfaces for the midfielder this summer and whether or not promotion can be achieved themselves.

As things stand, Hamer's full focus will be on securing a play-off spot, with the Sky Blues currently three points off Millwall in sixth place and showing excellent form in recent weeks.

Hamer would be a strong pick-up at Premier League level and may deem himself ready for a challenge in England's top-flight and he will likely capture the interest of several clubs you would think.

On the flip side of things, Coventry have been progressing at an exciting rate and the project at the CBS Arena might be enough to keep him in the Midlands for one last push for promotion if it cannot be achieved this time around.

Josh Cole

While promotion to the Premier League would greatly increase Coventry’s chances of tying Hamer down to a new deal, there is still a reasonable chance that the midfielder will agree to fresh terms if they remain in the Championship.

This is mainly because under the guidance of Sky Blues boss Mark Robins, Hamer has improved substantially as a player and has made Coventry his home.

Unless a Premier League side is willing to offer Hamer the guarantee of regular game-time, it could be argued that the midfielder should stay with the Sky Blues for the foreseeable future.

By continuing to impress in a Coventry shirt, the 25-year-old could help his side reach new heights while also making further strides in terms of his own personal development.

Ned Holmes

It's been another impressive season for Gus Hamer and he may, understandably, have lofty aspirations.

Coventry City have been pushing for a play-off place this season and will hope to do so again next season but the midfielder may feel he is already ready to be playing in a top European league.

There has been interest in the past and if that reignites then the Sky Blues may struggle to agree new terms.

That said, I could see a situation where Viktor Gyokeres is sold and Hamer is handed a new deal with sizeable wages as a result.