‘I could cry’, ‘Get in’ – These fans react as Swansea City man makes huge contribution at Euro 2020

Wales took a huge step towards progressing from Group A in Euro 2020 after a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku this afternoon.

It was a complete performance from the Welsh side, with Aaron Ramsey giving them a deserved lead in the first half, before Connor Roberts made sure of the victory deep into stoppage time.

The right-back was an unlikely scorer but he showed composure to finish well after a superb run from Gareth Bale. As well as the goal, Roberts impressed defensively, with Wales standing firm whenever they did come under pressure.

Speaking after the game, Roberts admitted playing in the major tournament was the pinnacle of his career so far, with the goal making it even better.

And, his performance certainly pleased the Swansea support, who were delighted to see their player do well on the big stage.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

GET INNNNN ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿💪 — Iestym (@Cupcake07350) June 16, 2021

I always thought he was all right🥳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 fantastic win @FAWales and huge respect to @FAWCoachEd — Ceri Thomas (@Ceejay953) June 16, 2021

What a goal , great play by bale 🦢🦢🦢 — Theo Hancock (@TheoHancock10) June 16, 2021

You little beauty!!! — Hannah Miers 🌻 (@HannahMLewis) June 16, 2021

The bloke so deserves it! — Aaron (@Aaronhughes_64) June 16, 2021

IM SO PROUD I COULD CRY!!! 🥺🥺🥺 — Chloe 🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ChloeChantelle1) June 16, 2021

He’s one of our own!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 https://t.co/s286JM8ekd — Owain Williams (@Owain_W15) June 16, 2021