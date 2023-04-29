QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has thanked the 2,000-plus travelling supporters ahead of this afternoon's Championship clash against Stoke City at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Ainsworth has promised his side will give their all to avoid relegation - starting this afternoon in the Potteries.

The R's surprise 2-1 victory against Burnley last weekend looks likely to be a monumental result and the victory that keeps them up.

Ahead of this afternoon's game, the west Londoners are 19th, four points above the relegation zone, and know that a win would be enough to ensure they're playing Championship football next season - whatever the results elsewhere.

Gareth Ainsworth's heartfelt QPR message

Speaking to club media, Ainsworth sent an emotional message to the R's fans heading up to Stoke.

He said: "This is the reason why I came to this club. Not just because I consider it my club, I'm a Blackburn fan everyone knows that, but QPR, if anyone says where did Gareth Ainsworth play? I think the majority of the public would say QPR.

"That for me, I'm so proud to have played so many games for this club, to have had so many magic moments at this club, honestly. To have so many friends that support this club - close friends, personal friends, friends that because of QPR are in my life.

"It means a lot to me this place, you know, so when these fans go up in the numbers they're going in and get behind us like they do in the games, it means so much. I choke up, never mind the players on the pitch.

"Together we can do this. Thank you so much for paying your money, getting on the buses, going up there. I really hope we deliver for you because I'll be doing everything to the boys these next two days to make sure they're on it.

"It would be great to survive together and it would make the Bristol City game a really nice one but if that doesn't happen, don't worry. It will be a nice end to the season, I'm telling you.

"We're going to give our absolute all, give our best, that's all we can do. If it isn't good enough, then it was our best, but I'm sure if we all do it, it will be."

Will Gareth Ainsworth leave QPR this summer?

Unless the R's suffer relegation, Ainsworth is likely to keep his job and be backed by the west London club in the summer transfer market.

The former Hoops player favours a more direct style than some of his predecessors so wholesale changes may need to be made to the squad before we can properly judge him.

Ultimately, that is going to make it harder for him to win over the fans but avoiding relegation would be a good start.