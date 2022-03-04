“I certainly see the logic” – Middlesbrough set sights on Luton Town player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are considering a summer move for Luton Town defender Kal Naismith, as Football League World exclusively revealed on Wednesday.

Sheffield United, Stoke City and West Brom are providing Championship competition for the 30-year-old, whilst Burnley and Norwich City are also in pursuit in the higher tier.

Naismith, who has emerged as an extremely versatile option for Nathan Jones to have at his disposal, has predominantly featured as a left-sided centre-back in recent months.

The Scotsman has played every single minute for the Hatters in their last 19 Championship outings, nearing 3000 total minutes for the season.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Middlesbrough’s interest in the defender…

George Dagless

It’s an interesting one.

I think if Middlesbrough go up then they probably won’t pursue this one but if they stay down I would say it’s worth a look at least.

His contract is running down at Luton and so with that said I can understand why a number of Championship clubs are looking.

I think for me, though, he seems like a player that might well be best off staying at Luton if that can be arranged.

He’s someone who has lots of quality but looks most at home with the Hatters, especially with the way his position has changed there.

That versatility could see him do well at Middlesbrough, of course, but I think he’s best off staying with Luton.

Billy Mulley

I certainly see the logic.

Naismith is up there as one of the best left-footed central defenders in the division and would be a really cost-effective option at the Riverside.

Not only does he provide stability and an intelligent defensive mind, but he also contributes in the final third with his wand of a left foot.

Naismith has progressed excellently under Nathan Jones, with Naismith himself speaking very highly of the Luton manager and could want to continue this excellent project under the Welshman.

Should Boro secure promotion to the Premier League, then it would be no surprise to see their interest cool, not because Naismith does not possesses the ability to step up to England top-tier, but instead, he is a riskier option.

Should Luton secure promotion to the Premier League, then the whole complex of this situation changes.