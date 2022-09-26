“I can’t wait” – Steve Morison outlines plans following Cardiff City departure

Former Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has admitted he is prepared to jump back into management following his shock departure from the Welsh capital earlier this month, speaking to Sky Sports News.

The former Leeds United striker had guided the Bluebirds to safety last term following their poor start to the 2021/22 campaign under Mick McCarthy – and with that – he was given the opportunity to continue managing the club throughout the summer.

During that period, the Championship side undertook a rebuild with Morison being given a chance to build his own squad, guiding them to 18th place after their opening 10 league games of this season.

12 quiz questions about Cardiff City legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 In what year did Peter Whittingham join Cardiff? 2007 2009 2011 2013

This inconsistent start was perhaps to be expected following such a big rebuild at the Cardiff City Stadium – but the results weren’t good enough for the board who pulled the trigger following their 1-0 defeat against current strugglers Huddersfield Town.

That decision was seen as harsh by many, with Morison now finding himself out of work after his spell in the Welsh capital, working in the club’s academy before stepping up to the first team following predecessor McCarthy’s departure.

Despite his disappointment at losing his job with the Bluebirds, the 39-year-old is keen to get back into the industry, though he isn’t sure where he will end up yet.

Asked by Sky Sports News whether he wants to return to management, he said: “Yeah 100%, I can’t wait.

“You enjoy your time when you’re doing it. As soon as it goes away, you have a couple of days to get over it but I’m a very focused and purposeful individual.

“Next challenge now, what is it? What might it be? I think I’ve shown I’ve done a hell of a lot in that short space of time that I had the job, especially my first job and I’ll definitely be a better manager for it.”

The Verdict:

Morison could potentially benefit from taking a period of time away from management to educate himself further, something that could be particularly useful to him considering he’s still an inexperienced coach.

However, he may want to get back into management sooner rather than later before he’s forgotten about, especially with many managers available alongside him who will happily take his place at other clubs if he isn’t open to offers.

At the same time though, keeping his CV at an impressive standard may be important to the 39-year-old and this is why he can’t afford to just take any job without knowing if he has a real chance of being successful.

He needs to ensure he has a chance to build for the long term at his next club – because that could end up being a more memorable spell than his one at Cardiff – though he did do extremely well in Wales.

It was an incredibly harsh decision to dismiss him and considering how well he adapted to being a head coach, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was offered a role reasonably high up the English football pyramid shortly.