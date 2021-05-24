‘I can’t wait’ – Daniel Farke tipped to take Norwich City to ‘next level’ as Premier League return looms

Ian Holloway believes that Daniel Farke is the man to take Norwich City to the next level after securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Canaries were relegated from the top flight last term but made an immediate impression back in the Championship after securing automatic promotion back to the top tier with relative ease.

The next challenge for Farke’s side will be avoiding relegation from the Premier League next season, but according to Holloway, there’s no one that he would back more to ensure that Norwich are a success next season.

As quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Holloway said: “He never seems to get flustered or carried away with anything.

“He’s always at it. He should be very proud of how his team have done and what he’s instilled in them to do it is incredible.

“I can’t wait to see next season if they can do that against the best. I don’t want him to change. I want him to get even better at what he is doing.”

Holloway added: “I can’t put myself in the same bracket as Daniel Farke, I enjoyed my time. I tried to do it and missed out on getting promotion the second time by losing to West Ham in the play-off Final. We didn’t have a structure and I couldn’t build anything.

“That’s why I can look at Norwich City and know they have the infrastructures in place and Daniel is the right man to take it to the next level. I believe he can take them to the next level. Some people are dying (for their club) to play that way.

“I would love, as a player, to play for Daniel Farke. He’s one of those who will be on that rise and I think you can stay there (in the Premier League) and do well.

“I just love the way that Norwich do it. It’s unlike the rest of football. There’s a calmness about it. My advice to him is just carry on. There’s nothing wrong with what you’re doing.”

The verdict

Norwich City are going to be very interesting to watch next season.

After struggling massively in the Premier League last time out it’s likely that many will write them off as relegation favourites from the very start.

However those who have watched them in the Championship this term will know that they look like a much more resolute unit these days.

Daniel Farke will clearly face a big challenge, but based on the way they have set up I’d certainly expect the Canaries to rid themselves of the naivety that cost them so dearly last term.