‘I can’t understand’ – Fulham boss Marco Silva makes claim about pivotal moment in Bristol City clash

Fulham were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, continuing their shaky form.

The Cottagers have now just four points from the last 12, continuing their poor form since the international break.

Aleksander Mitrovic put Fulham ahead in the second half following good work from Harry Wilson before Kasey Palmer scored the equaliser three minutes after coming on.

It was the City goal that frustrated Fulham boss Marco Silva, as he claims it was “one metre offside”.

“The goal was clearly offside,” he told the Bristol Post. “It wasn’t a difficult decision and I can’t understand why the linesman failed to spot it.

“I have seen a replay, but I knew at the time from the bench that it was offside. A poor decision has gone against us.”

It seems as though Fulham are having the same issues in their games at the moment. They’re creating plenty of chances, but not putting them away and this was something Silva highlighted:

“The substitutes made an impact, but the whole team played with more purpose. We just have to be calmer with our finishing.

“There were so many clear opportunities created, but we couldn’t get the second goal to kill them off.

“We have to do better in that respect. We moved the ball well in the second half and could have had the game wrapped up before they scored.”

The draw leaves Fulham fourth with 17 points, four points off top of the table Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Having seen the equaliser, it does look like Palmer is offside, so Silva has every right to feel aggrieved by the decision.

However, Fulham should not have been in that position at that stage in the game. Their game management has to be better as they allowed City to create more chances after they scored. And the main issue with Fulham and their form at the moment is taking chances.

On average, they create the most chances per game in the league but have scored just six in their last four games. Four of those goals came in the game against Birmingham City.

Fulham will improve their chance conversion as the season progresses, but this is a pivotal time in the season and putting points on the board is essential if you are chasing a top-two finish.