Highlights Hull City have made a strong start to the Championship season, currently sitting fourth in the table with 15 points.

Liam Rosenior has done an excellent job as manager, overseeing a complete overhaul of the squad and bringing in key signings.

While automatic promotion may be a stretch, Hull should be considered serious contenders for a playoff place and are proving themselves against strong competition.

Hull City have been one of the surprise packages of the early stages of the new Championship season.

Liam Rosenior’s side are currently fourth in the table, earning 15 points from a possible 24.

The Tigers came 15th in the previous campaign, 11 points adrift of the play-off places.

Now the team sits inside the top six, and is only six behind league leaders Leicester City.

Hull will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this year, with the club looking to make a return to the division seven years after they departed the top flight.

Can Hull City fight for promotion this season?

Carlton Palmer has expressed his delight at seeing Liam Rosenior succeed at Hull, especially after he was dismissed harshly by Derby County just 12 months ago.

However, he is unsure if the team can sustain an automatic promotion push and thinks a top six position is their ceiling for this year.

“Liam Rosenior and Hull City have had a fabulous start to the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Genuinely for Liam, I thought he was dealt a harsh blow by Derby County.

“Four wins, three draws in their first eight games sees them sat fourth place in the Championship on 15 points.

“He brought in 18 players in the summer in a complete overhaul of the squad, signing Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa and Aaron Connolly from Brighton, to name two of the star signings.

“And saw 16 players depart the club.

“I think it’s a very strong Championship this season, so I can’t see them sustaining an automatic promotion push for the one and two, but certainly see them entering the race for a play-off place.”

Hull’s only defeat this season came in the opening fixture away to Norwich City, where a late, controversial goal from Adam Idah sealed all three points for David Wagner’s side.

They have since earned wins over the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Leicester and Stoke City.

The win over the Foxes was a statement victory that highlighted that Rosenior’s side needs to be taken seriously in the promotion conversation at this stage of the campaign.

The Tigers will be delighted with their progress so far this season, especially after the busy summer transfer window that they had.

However, there are still plenty of games left to decide the top six teams, so nothing is guaranteed just yet.

Next up for Hull is the visit of Plymouth Argyle to the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Are Hull City the real deal?

Hull can only beat what’s in front of them, and so far they have done that quite impressively.

They are the only Championship team to beat Leicester so far this term, and the Foxes look the early favourites to gain automatic promotion.

That result should prove to any doubters that Hull will be challenging at the front of the table this year.

Promotion would be an impressive achievement for the club given it was not expected by many before the campaign began, but there is still a long way to go this season.