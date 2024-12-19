Premier League outfit Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That’s according to a report from journalist Steve Kay, who also revealed that French side Rennes are exploring the possibility of a deal.

We put this potential deal to former midfielder Carlton Palmer — who appeared 119 times for Leeds — for his thoughts.

It’s not one he can see the Yorkshire club letting happen.

Palmer outlines difficulties Arsenal could face in landing Meslier

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “The rumour’s circulating that Arsenal are being linked with a January move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

“Listen, I can't see that happening. Illan’s only 24 years of age, over 200 league games at the highest level. I can't see him going to Arsenal to be a no.2. He would only move from Leeds United to be a no.1.

“So I can't see that happening. There is a lot of interest in Illan. He's been outstanding for Leeds United this season, and there's been a lot of interest from home and abroad, but I can't see moving from Leeds United to go and sit on the bench anywhere else.

“I can't see Leeds United letting him go in the January transfer window. They're trying to get back to the Premier League. He’s only 24, it makes sense.

“I would have thought they’d tie him down to a new contract unless somebody comes in with a ridiculous offer. I think they paid something like €5million for him, so he’s a cheap goalkeeper and he's been outstanding.

“So if somebody came in with €20-€25 million, then that would be a different ballgame.

“But I cannot see Leeds United letting go, with their quest to get back to the Premier League, and he's been outstanding for them in recent weeks, seven out of nine clean sheets for Leeds United, seen the move up to second place, three points behind the leaders Sheffield United with injuries left, right and centre to his midfield players.

“You know, Daniel Farke’s done a tremendous job, so I can't see him letting any players go out of the football club. If anything, I think you'll be looking to bring players in in the January transfer window.

“You know, as I say, I don't think he's going to go to Arsenal to sit on the bench. We saw what happened with Aaron Ramsdale. We know who's the no.1 goalkeeper at Arsenal, and that's Raya.”

January is not the right time to lose Meslier

Despite keeping 11 clean sheets in 21 Championship appearances for the Whites so far this season, Meslier is not without his critics, due to some of the mistakes he’s made.

Meslier's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Conceded Clean Sheets Leeds United 196 271 62 FC Lorient 30 32 11

However, as Palmer notes, January is not the time to be talking about switching goalkeepers, as it could cause disruption in the backline, and any club they look to buy from will know they can hold Leeds to ransom.

Questions will remain about whether Meslier will be happy with being a back-up goalkeeper, as he almost certainly would be at the Emirates Stadium, but if it’s a move that works for all parties, it’s surely one best left for the summer.