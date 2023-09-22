Highlights Birmingham City, backed by new ownership, are optimistic and looking to maintain their unbeaten home record.

QPR have had a tough start to the season but picked up a valuable point in their last game.

David Prutton predicts a narrow home win for Birmingham, but notes that QPR can be a tough prospect on the road.

David Prutton has backed Birmingham City to get back on track with a win against Queens Park Rangers at St. Andrew’s this evening.

Birmingham look to maintain unbeaten home run

There’s a lot of optimism around Blues now following Tom Wagner’s takeover of the club in the summer.

The new regime has also backed John Eustace in the market, with the club making some smart additions in the window to improve the squad.

And, the early signs are positive, with Blues sitting eighth in the table, having collected 11 points from seven games.

However, successive defeats on the road are concerning, but Eustace’s side are back in action on their own patch, where they are unbeaten so far.

Given the short turnaround, the boss may look to make changes for this one, with the likes of Jordan James and Scott Hogan pushing to earn a place in the XI.

QPR look to climb the table

Meanwhile, it’s a different story at QPR, with the Londoners having endured a tough start to the season ahead of their trip to the Midlands.

However, they did pick up a valuable point against Swansea in the week, thanks to a stoppage time effort from Lyndon Dykes.

Plus, they will be encouraged by the fact that their two wins so far this season have come on the road - at Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

It’s a similar story for Ainsworth in terms of managing his squad, and Dykes will be hoping to start after his contribution in the week.

What has David Prutton predicted?

Given the struggles of Gareth Ainsworth’s side, Blues will start as favourites for this one, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton went for a narrow home win in his regular column.

“It hasn’t been the best of weeks for Birmingham. Admittedly it has been two tough away trips back-to-back, but it has certainly brought them down with a little bump after such a fine start.

“This is a chance to bounce back and regain some of that momentum, but QPR can be a tough prospect on the road. Both their wins this season have already come away from home, but I can’t see a third coming at St Andrew’s. 2-1.”

Whilst it’s not what QPR fans will want to hear, most would agree that a Blues victory does seem more likely, and if they do pick up the points, you would expect it to be after a very close game.

The hosts will also take encouragement after doing the double over QPR last season, which included a 2-0 win at home.

How big is this game for Birmingham & QPR?

Even at this early stage, this is an important fixture for both.

Blues are looking to regain that momentum they had, and a win will allow them to continue to push up the table.

For the R’s, it’s about trying to ensure they aren’t in a relegation battle this season, and they will want to extend the four-point gap they currently have to the bottom three.