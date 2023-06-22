It is set to be a big summer transfer window for Middlesbrough as they prepare for another crack at Championship promotion, proving to be a top team in the division last time out.

The Teesside club enjoyed a fantastic three-quarters of the season under Michael Carrick's stewardship, and with what Boro fans will be hoping will be a full campaign with the former Manchester United man in charge, ambition levels will be high.

Whilst eyes will be on what Boro can do during this summer transfer window, they will also be wary of some of their top performers attracting interest from the Premier League and other top tiers across Europe.

One player who has emerged on radars over the last few months is Chuba Akpom, who is off the back of winning the Championship golden boot.

Akpom proved to be fantastic in the second tier last time out, displaying Premier League quality throughout and particularly flourished in a free number 10 role as part of a 4-2-3-1, just behind the lively Cameron Archer.

What is the transfer latest on Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom?

During what was a fantastic but rather unexpected campaign for the 27-year-old, attraction from the Premier League surfaced in January, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton, all being credited with an interest by a Daily Mail report.

Since then, a Football League World exclusive revealed that Premier League newboys Luton Town are keeping tabs on the exciting attacker, although it remains to be seen if the Hatters would be willing to meet Boro's valuation.

A report from The Sun in late May suggested that the Teesside club will want £15 million if they are to part company with the forward who has just one year left on his current deal at the Riverside.

What has pundit Carlton Palmer valued Middlesbrough attacker Chuba Akpom at?

Putting an expected price tag on the 27-year-old, pundit Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Chuba Akpom is attracting a lot of attention after his fabulous season in the Championship, netting 28 goals.

"At Middlesbrough, he was the club's Player of the Year, the league's Player of the Year (too), however, in his previous spells in the Championship, it only seen him score five goals.

"He will be 28 in October, so for me, Middlesbrough paid £2.7 million for him in 2020, I can't see any club paying more than £10-15 million for him."