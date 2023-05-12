Former Portsmouth manager and pundit Danny Cowley believes Sheffield Wednesday will beat Peterborough United in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The Owls knocked Derby County out of the play-offs with a 1-0 win over the Rams at Hillsborough on Sunday, with Posh taking full advantage with a 2-0 victory at Barnsley to claim the final top six spot.

Wednesday missed out on automatic promotion despite accumulating 96 points, a total which would have been enough for the League One title last season, with a decline in form in March and April proving incredibly costly.

However, Darren Moore's side have rediscovered their form in recent weeks and come into the game on a run of four consecutive victories.

Posh have been in outstanding form since Darren Ferguson returned to the club for a fourth spell in January, winning 13 and drawing three of his 22 games in charge.

The first leg will take place at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night before the second leg at Hillsborough on Thursday night.

What did Danny Cowley say?

Cowley says that while missing out on the top two could potentially be damaging for Wednesday, he believes they will have too much quality for Posh.

"Having lived that division this season, I can't see past Sheffield Wednesday personally," Cowley said on The Official EFL Podcast.

"They got 96 points, in most years that's enough to get automatic promotion.

"They finished 19 points above Peterborough, but you just know football and you know when that team that's been fighting for automatics, when they don't quite get to the automatic promotion and then their season is extended, you know the psychological impact that can have on the players and staff and that's why we probably see the team that finishes just outside the automatics not always getting promoted through the play-offs.

"So it's going to be a big job for Darren Moore this week certainly to try and re-focus the group and re-energise the group.

"To beat Derby on the final game of the season with Derby having so much to play for says a lot about the quality of the Sheffield Wednesday team.

"Any team in League One with Barry Bannan in it will always have a huge amount of quality.

"I think Josh Windass has been injured, he got injured in the Portsmouth game which was early March and they really missed him because he gives them that little bit of flair which will be very, very important in the big games.

"If you can get Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and you've got the likes of Michael Smith in your team, you're a top, top League One team that is for sure."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Peterborough United?

Despite the points gap between the teams, this will likely be a more evenly-matched contest than many expect.

Posh have been one of the form teams in the third tier since Ferguson's return and with the division's joint-top scorer in Jonson Clarke-Harris up front, they will always pose a threat.

The Owls have significantly improved in recent weeks and as Cowley says, they have been boosted by the return of Windass from injury, while other key players such as Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson have also made their comebacks, although influential midfielder George Byers remains sidelined.

Cowley is right that Wednesday do have the quality to win the tie, but it could depend on how they handle the pressure after their top two disappointment.